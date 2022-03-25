Gina Kirschenheiter Rebuffs Attacks by Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd: Sorry I'm Enough!

Even as Gina Kirschenheiter makes headlines for The Real Housewives of Orange County, she has her critics.

Both Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd recently made separate statements attacking her, specifically.

Gina clapped back, soundly reminding them both that they are not her castmates anymore.

Now, Kelly is (once again) on a tear, attacking Gina, attacking Heather, and mocking Shannon for extending an olive branch.

To keep things in order, we'll start with Tamra Judge.

The former Housewife used her podcast recently to say that Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson aren't the right "material" for the show.

Whether this was shade over their lifestyles or just bitterness at two recent additions before Tamra lost her Orange is anyone's guess.

Kelly Dodd has spent months trying to goad RHOC fans into listening to her and husband Rick Leventhal review the show without her.

Her recent shot at Gina called her a "charity case."

Why? Because she's less wealthy than some of her castmates, and because she (allegedly) doesn't host events.

On Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen and fans both brought up these weird hot takes.

Gina was there with Dr. Jennifer Armstrong to answer questions.

In addition to noting that Gina does host events (literally, in this week's episode, Gina hosted a launch party), Gina clapped back.

“I don’t even care -- I mean, she didn’t host anything either,” Gina pointed out.

“My argument would be, ‘OK I didn’t host anything, so I guess you’re saying I’m just enough,'" she revealed.

Gina continued: "'Without hosting anything or the money or the over-the-top stuff.’ Sorry I’m enough.”

Tamra and Kelly both hit back at Gina, attacking this season's ratings and framing them as Gina's fault rather than a post-rough-season slump.

“You’re right,” Tamra tweeted. “You’re on the show and I’m not. And the ratings show …”

Meanwhile, Kelly wrote: “Just because you’re still on the show doesn’t mean you’re good TV. Sorry but this season sucks !! The numbers don’t lie …”

By the way, Andy has personally shut down Kelly's claims about this season's ratings.

"Look at the delayed numbers, not live," Andy reminded her, referring to how the majority of people do not watch things live.

This season has also provided viewers with new, fresh storylines -- from Noella's shocking divorce -- rather than the same screaming matches over and over.

However, Kelly's antics have not been limited to attacking Gina and the season.

Because she seems to lack boundaries or a discernible moral compass, Kelly also got personal with the insults.

If she were still on the show, one could understand, but Kelly isn't getting paid to feud with these women anymore.

On Twitter, Kelly demanded: "Don’t feel sorry for me !!"

She wrote to Gina: "I feel sorry for your 6 kids being packed into 2 bdrms!!"

Kell boasted: "My daughter has traveled the world, lived in the best places & houses & had the best education !!"

"Go on w/your fake skin care line you can buy at Rite Aid," Kelly spat.

From her debut, Gina has acknowledged that she feels like the "poor Housewife."

It is remarkably tone deaf for Kelly to mock her over money, and it crosses the line to drag her kids into this.

Kelly also shared an unflattering image, one that some commenters believe to have been doctored, of Heather Dubrow.

"And she’s married to a plastic surgeon?!" Kelly remarked.

Suggesting that someone should have plastic surgery because their neck moves when they emote is certainly a take.

“Shannon Beador sent me this via text … this is hysterical,” Kelly captioned another tweet, sharing a screenshot.

Shannon had included an comment left by a fan, one who wanted Kelly to return for Season 17.

“The reining [queen] of OC. Longest running on the cast and probably the highest paid," the fan wrote.

All the storylines point back to you which is why Heather, Gina, and Emily have to gang up on you," the commenter claimed.

"They’re threatened. All that money Heather has she will never be you. She will never have a real authentic storyline," the fan insisted.

"As much as I was happy they let Kelly Dodd go and put her on time out for her [reckless] comments, it’s time we bring her back for [season 17] to rip Heather, Gina, and Emily a new one."

Many viewers feel that Kelly should never return to the show, because of her over-the-top commitment to malice -- from Covidiocy to racism.

However, Bravo might consider giving her an undeserved comeback if they felt that it would be worthwhile. They are, after all, a network -- a business.

Kelly's unwillingness (or is it an inability) to regulate her own behavior makes her more trouble than she is worth, even by reality TV standards. But hey, a Tamra comeback could be cool.