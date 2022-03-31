Francesco LoPresti Dies of Cancer; TikTok Star Was 24

Francesco LoPresti, a popular star on the social media platform TikTok who rose to viral fame alongside girlfriend Kaitlin Reagan, passed away this week.

He was 24 years old.

Reagan broke the awful news on Wednesday, tearing up in a video on the aforementioned service that opened as follows:

"I'm really sorry, because my goal was for you guys to watch him ring the [remission] bell, but the cancer took his life. Francesco passed away on Monday, March 21st."

Continued Reagan, trying her hardest to hold things together:

"This was really hard to make this video.

"That's why it's been a while since—I know it's been a week since he hasn't been here.

"But you guys deserve to know he loved you guys so much, and he loved everything that you guys did for him and just watching our videos and standing with us. And I thank you for that."

Francesco had more than 742,000 followers on his personal TikTok channel at the time of his death.

He and Kaitlin made hundreds of videos about his cancer journey andd their relationship, while also pulling pranks on each other and finding other ways to entertain their large audience.

For her part, Reagan has 3.1 million followers.

In a post from March 11, Kaitlin said that a doctor had told them her boyfriend's "cancer is moving quick."

Days later, she asked for prayers, saying they were "in a hospice stage."

"It's going to take some time for us to really comprehend that he's not here anymore and to heal," Reagan added on Wednesday.

"I'm going to be back, I'm just going to need some time. Everything that I do moving forward will be for him."

According to Kaitlin and Francesco's website, LoPresti was diagnosed with stage 3B testicular cancer at age 17.

The cancer "metastasized into multiple tumors surrounding his lymph nodes, neck, liver, spinal cord and right hip," the site explained.

Over the years, Francesco underwent "numerous surgeries and radiation treatments," as well as chemotherapy.

The couple started dating in 2013... were "on and off for nine years," Reagan said in a March 1 clip... but had been "dating consistently" for the past three years.

The social media and reality TV star -- who appeared on the show Paradise Hotel -- also paid tribute to her longtime love in the caption of her video this week.

"I love you unconditionally and I feel so broken," she wrote.

"I know you want everyone to know how much their love and support filled your life, so please let his voice be heard. I promise to share your messages one day.

"You and I against the world forever. Thank u for a true love story."