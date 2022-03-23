Debra Danielsen Slams Farrah Abraham: My Depraved Daughter is Selling Her Own Fecal Waste and Ruining People's Lives!

A few months ago, Farrah Abraham began offering jars of her own excrement to paying customers.

Farrah has many disgusting qualities and behaviors, but few are more horrified by who she has chosen to be than her own mother.

Debra Danielsen is currently on the outs with Farrah, but is calling out her daughter's "depravity."

She also claims that Farrah's horrendous reputation has cost her multiple jobs by association.

We wish that Farrah's declaration to her OnlyFans followers that she would sell them jars of her feces were just a rumor, as she later claimed.

Maybe Farrah was just vying for attention and never planned to follow through on filming herself "fulfilling" any such orders.

But we all have to live with the thought that someone, somewhere may really want this.

Debra Danielsen spoke to The Ashley about Farrah's unorthodox way of diversifying her revenue streams.

“I worked with some of the most prominent people on the planet when I was an executive," she said.

Debra added: "I advocated higher education to my daughters."

"Do you think there was any time I would ever suggest she get to that level of human depravity?” Debra asked rhetorically.

“Why would you sell your soul?" she demanded.

Debra continued: "Why would you be so depraved that you would do that?”

She detailed that it was Dr. David Merz, her husband, who told her about Farrah's dirty business.

“David told me about it. I had no idea," she admitted.

Debra recalled: "I’m sitting there and he’s telling me this and I’m like, ‘What?!’”

“He came to me and told me about it, trying to protect me," Debra commented.

She explained: "So that when I go into a room and someone throws this [topic] at me, I’m not blown out of the water."

“It hurts me deeply because I know my daughter deep down inside is better than that,” Debra expressed.

“I have no idea how to pull her back," Debra lamented.

“Somebody who is [her] enemy got on OnlyFans and said ‘I’ll give you 1000 bucks if you s--t in a vial," she theorized.

"She thinks it’s a great idea and a great way to earn money," Debra speculated, "not realizing she was set up."

“All I know is that I’m really sad and disappointed that I heard about all of this and these movies," Debra expressed.

"And it affects me and [Farrah’s daughter] Sophia negatively," she added.

Debra claimed: "People come after us and say horrible things.”

She also touched upon Farrah's belligerence during her arrest video and the alleged assault from that night.

“Here she is lying out on the sidewalk drunk and slurring her words and acting so depraved,” Debra described.

“She’s a victim? No," she declared. "Grow up, say ‘I have a problem and I need to fix myself.'”

“People came to me and said ‘you need to make it clear that you don’t support this kind of behavior,'” Debra alleged.

“I don’t want to speak against my own family," she said, despite the entire contents of this interview.

"But if somebody is not talking to somebody and you can’t get through to somebody, you have to say something publicly," Debra claimed.

“This behavior is not anything I ever taught my child," Debra insisted.

She added: "God is sitting up there going, ‘Oh this isn’t good.'"

“Mental health and wellbeing are really important to protect yourself from all of these evil things that come across your path,” Debra opined.

“Obviously, I don’t think she understands what people are trying to hurt her," Debra speculated.

"And," she suggested, "she doesn’t believe in herself.”

Though she has not had contact with Farrah since May of 2021, she claims that these antics still impact her life in a very real way.

“People think I’m like Farrah,” Debra lamented. “No, I’m not anything like that."

"I’ve gone to school and achieved so many things, made history," she described.

"And," Debra added, "it’s all destroyed when you have one person running around doing weird s--t.”

“Farrah’s gets in an altercation on Celebrity Big Brother and now it’s like, ‘We don’t want to bring Farrah’s mom in here because she would be like that, too,'" Debra claimed.

"People look at the world as the way MTV framed it up [on ‘Teen Mom’] and take it as the truth," she complained, "and it really isn’t.”

While Farrah is undoubtedly her own person in the worst of ways, not everyone agrees that it's not Debra's fault.