Jill Duggar: I'm Vaccinated! I'm Also Worried About My Baby!

Jill Duggar is doing the best she can to keep her unborn child safe at the moment.

She just wishes she knew exactly what to do.

The former reality star tested positive for COVID-19 last week, announcing to the world on Instagram that both she and her husband, Derick Dillard, had come down with the virus.

Making matters worse? And more complicated?

Jill is pregnant.

"Give me all the hot liquids and cough drops please!!" Jill wrote at the time as a caption to the image below.

"Derick & I tested + for covid for the first time and it's not fun!"

The post also featured a photo of the pair's positive COVID tests ...as well as a photo of Derick holding up a birthday cookie cake.

"With a little help from family, we were still able to celebrate Derick's birthday at home yesterday, even though it was different than we'd originally hoped," Jill continued.

"Prayers appreciated for quick recoveries and for baby to stay healthy too!"

"Have any helpful tips?

Drop them below please!" Duggar concluded her post before adding the hashtags, "#covid2022 #positiveforcovid #birthday #babydilly.

That's the main thing at the moment for Jill and Derick, they told TMZ on Monday: the health of their impending boy or girl.

The couple is "unsure" about the long-term effects for pregnant women, they explained to this celebrity gossip outlet -- and Jill's 2021 miscarriage "only heightens their anxiety."

The website added that both Jill and Derick "fully vaccinated" and Jill is taking child Aspirin, while monitoring their baby's heart rate.

Not much else can really be done at the moment in regard to this understandable worry.

Jill also noted she's "thankful" she didn't catch the virus in her first trimester; and that her other two boys, Samuel and Israel, are currently "healthy."

We presume this means they tested negative.

In a follow-up post to her original COVID bombshell, Jill shared a photo of a bowl of soup and wrote over the weekend:

"Enjoying some homemade bone broth chicken noodle soup with kale & carrots. #covidfood."

News of the couple's illness comes a few weeks after Jill and Derick announced that they were expecting another baby.

"Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby," the parents wrote back then.

"We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!.

"We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!"

Since the glorious pregnancy announcement, Jill has continued to chronicle her excitement for child number-three.

On March 4, for example, the Counting On alum gave her followers a look inside her pregnancy cravings by uploading a before-and-after snapshot of her plate -- which featuredd a chicken sandwich and mashed potatoes.

"Still dealing with some pregnancy food aversions, but glad #bbq isn't one of them anymore…at least not chicken with all the sauces that is…!" she captioned the post.