Travis Barker Slammed For Watching "Teen Porn" on Valentine's Day

Over the course of their time relatively short time together, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have already been involved in several minor controversies.

Of course, most of those have had less to do with the couple themselves and more to do with Kourtney's baby daddy, Scott Disick, and his obvious hatred of Barker.

But now, Travis is making tabloid headlines all on his own.

And fans think the situation is a major red flag that Kourtney would ignore at her own peril.

Monday marked Travis and Kourtney's second Valentine's Day as a couple, and the occasion started wholesomely enough.

The lovebirds started the day by hanging out with their kids -- five in total -- from their previous relationships.

(Fans remain convinced that Kourtney is pregnant with Travis' baby, but the couple has yet to make any sort of announcement.)

Later that night, however, things got a little weird.

Barker posted the photo below on Instagram.

He may have meant it as a joke, or maybe he and Kourtney really did decide to unwind with some old school adult content from 2006.

Whatever the case, fans were not appreciative, with many pointing out that Barker's two teenage children both follow him on Instagram.

"I am seriously shocked that this is on his Instagram, which his teenage daughter also has an account on. Like this is gross af," one person commented, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

"Can we please stop normalizing the degradation of women through porn culture."

"Don't his kids follow him & Kourt??? Yuck," another person asked.

"That’s it. I’ve had enough of this TMI relationship. This isn’t 'edgy' or 'cool', it’s f**king gross. Grow up," a third chimed in.

A fourth person accused Travis of "fetishizing teenagers and Asian women."

"The issue here is the fact that it’s 'teen' porn and 'Asian' porn," this commenter explained.

"Teen is pretty self-explanatory but Asian porn being an issue is something that is a problem due to the fetishization of Asian women and their culture; it enforces stereotypes and makes men see these women as nothing other than a sexual fantasy or sexual stereotype," they continued.

"Not only that but a lot of these pornos tend to be filled with racism and sexism."

This isn't the first time that Kourtney and Travis have been criticized for oversharing with regard to their sex life.

Just last week, Kourtney posted pics of the lubes and sex toys that she gave her mother and sisters as Valentine's Day presents.

But this time, it's Travis who's sharing the explicit content, and many believe that this is much more than a casual "TMI" situation.

Travis is, after all, a father of two in his late forties.

One of Kourtney's main issues with Scott was his lack of maturity and his fondness for inappropriately young women.

So it's not surprising that some fans are concerned by what they see as a sign that Barker is fond of pornography featuring performers who are still in their teens.

Of course, Barker gained fame as part of a band who was celebrated for their raunchy lyrics and envelope-pushing humor.

So perhaps he's just going for some early-2000s un-PC humor?

If that's the case, it seems that his followers are not laughing along!