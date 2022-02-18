Mike Berk Unfollows Ximena Cuellar After She Leaks Video of Her New Man

Mike Berk and Ximena Cuellar have had and will continue to have ups and downs on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days.

We saw them get engaged. We know that things will take a turn for the worse when he returns to Colombia.

Recent reports revealed that Mike and Ximena were filming together in Colombia, presumably for a new season.

Now, however, Ximena seems to have accidentally leaked a look at her new man. She and Mike are no longer following each other.

On Thursday, February 17, Ximena Cuellar posted and then hastily deleted a video from her TikTok account.

In the video, the man who is certainly not Mike appears. A love song plays and hear emojis flicker across the screen.

90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates captured the video and shared it after Ximena deleted it, preserving the evidence.

“Here is Ximena’s new man, which she uploaded to TikTok today and quickly deleted," Yates wrote.

"And," Yates' caption continued, "she even recycled the same song she used with Mikey.”

The man in question has brown hair, facial hair, tattoos, and appears to be somewhere between Ximena's age and Mike's. Some speculate that he, too, may be American.

Ximena has taken to her Instagram Stories to claim that this is all untrue.

She writes, in Spanish, that there is a "false video" circulating around social media.

While we cannot speak to the origins of the video, we can pretty confidently say that John Yates did not fabricate the TikTok.

First of all, many people saw it before it was deleted, as Ximena knows.

Secondly, even if some question his judgment over his friendship with Angela Deem, John Yates has been a reliable source of info for years.

But perhaps the most interesting piece of all of this is that, despite Ximena's denials, it looks like she and Mike are over.

Very recently, these two were full of love for one another.

Now, they aren't even following each other on Instagram.

90 Day Fiance NDAs cover a lot, but we've never seen anyone required to unfollow someone. This was a choice.

Whether it was a mutual unfollowing or if one of them blocked the other, we cannot say for sure.

But Mike is not following Ximena and Ximena is not following Mike.

Oh, and Mike had a little more to say on Thursday night.

With what we can only describe as "messy bish energy," Mike took to Instagram to share a (cursed) Minions meme.

"So, what did I miss on the 'gram today?" Mike asked, indicating that he was going to get his popcorn.

Mike isn't permitted to break his NDA, but he was clearly letting everyone know that, yes, he knows.

One of Ximena's claims in her attempt to debunk her own video was that it's an "old" video.

The thing is that her screen recordings aren't edited all that much -- she just makes a slideshow with heart emojis and music.

Because of this, the date can be seen. February 8 is in the past, yes, but it was literally just last week.

There are a few possibilities, here.

One is that Ximena and Mike broke up extremely recently and Ximena moved on with almost unbelievable speed.

Perhaps our timeline is off and the breakup was longer ago than we thought, but ... they were probably still together until very recently.

The other biggest possibility, and we hate to say it, is that Ximena could have potentially been cheating on Mike.

If she was, perhaps this guy was a side piece or backup, maybe even someone she met when she and Mike were on the outs.

Perhaps the upload to TikTok was accidental and exposed everything ... or maybe Mike already knew, and Ximena had to delete it per her NDA.

Despite the unfollowing and, you know, common sense, we don't actually have confirmation that they split. Like, they didn't say "we broke up!" out loud.

But it seems clear that it's over for these two. Selfishly, we just hope that we get to see the breakup play out on some future season.

We don't know if Ximena's new man will pay for cosmetic work or furnish her home, but hey, maybe he doesn't need to be told to pick up his dirty clothes.