Jake Gyllenhaal (FINALLY!) Responds to Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

Jake Gyllenhaal has broken his silence. 

At last.

Back in November, Taylor Swift released a 10-minute version of the track "All Too Well," allegedly calling out the actor in the song for all the ways he wronged her romantically back in the day.

That's what basically every person on the Internet assumed at the time, at least.

Jake Gyllenhaal and t swift

Gyllenhaal, though? How does he feel about the implication? About Swift? About all the rumors that have swirled for so many years about his relationship with the artist, which ended in 2010?

We finally have an answer.

"It has nothing to do with me. It's about her relationship with her fans," Gyllenhaal told Esquire in a new interview, adding of the beloved pop star:

"It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don't begrudge anyone that."

Jake Gyllenhaal in 2021

The actor turned off his Instagram page comments after Swift came out with her latest version of the aforementioned single, but only because he knew what folks would be saying.

And he really wishes this would change.

"At some point, I think it's important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one's name," Gyllenhaal explained.

"That begs for a deeper philosophical question."

Jake Gyllenhaal Pic

Meaning what, exactly?

"Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can -- or should, even -- take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world.

"How do we provoke a conversation? We see that in politics.

"There's anger and divisiveness, and it's literally life-threatening in the extreme."

Jake Gyllenhaal on the Red Carpet

Continued the veteran actor, choosing to focus on social media instead of Taylor Swift:

"My question is: Is this our future? Is anger and divisiveness our future?

"Or can we be empowered and empower others while simultaneously putting empathy and civility into the dominant conversation?

"That's the discussion we should be having."

Taylor Swift on Insta

When asked specifically if he's listened to Red (Taylor's Version), Gyllenhaal replied, "No."

Gyllenhaal understands the interest in his personal life, though, so he concluded in this feature with an update:

"My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much.

"And this whole period of time has made me realize that."

