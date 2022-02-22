Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Files for Divorce, Accuses Country Singer of Adultery

In a word?

YIKES.

Just months before giving birth to her first child with Sam Hunt, Hannah Lee Fowler has accused the country music singer of infidelity, alleging in legal papers that Hunt is "guilty of "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery."

She filed this paperwork on February 18.

"[Fowler believes] that all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted," the documents state.

Fowler, who is due in May, also said in her filing "the husband is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper.”

Like we said at the outset of this article:

YIKES!

Hunt and Fowler got married in Aprill 2017.

The couple had not announced they were expecting a child until Fowler went public with the information in this divorce filing.

She is seeking child support and primary custody of their unborn child, their “respective separate property” and three different kinds of alimony, including “transitional alimony, rehabilitative alimony, and alimony in future," according to the paperwork submitted last week to a court.

The artist most recently posted about his now-estranged wife on Instagram in April 2021, gushing over Fowler on the occasion of their fourth wedding anniversary.

"How it started. How its going. Happy Anniversary!" Hunt captioned a slideshow that featured a throwback snapshot of Fowler kissing him, along with a more current picture of the pair laughing together.

In July, meanwhile, Hunt told a Miami radio station that he and Fowler were considering having kids in the fairly near future.

“[We’ve] really started to think about it seriously here these past few months, so that’s on the agenda right now,” he said at the time.

“I’m hoping we’ll have some good news sooner than later.”

Alas, that good news now coincides with some rather troubling news.

The soon-to-be-ex-spouses were on and off romantically for years prior to settling down together almost five years ago as husband and wife.

This sort of roller coaster romance inspired a great deal of of Hunt's debut album "Montevallo," although he later apologized to Fowler in the lyrics of "Drinkin' Too Much" for invading her privacy.

This is what he sang on that 2017 track:

I'm sorry I named the album Montevallo/I'm sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media/I'm sorry you can't listen to the radio/I know you want your privacy / ou've got nothing to say to me.

But I wish you'd let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave to me.

Hunt may soon need to write a whole new album full of nothing but apologies of these cheating rumors prove to be true.