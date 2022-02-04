Moses Moseley Was Kidnapped and Murdered, Actor's Family Alleges

Moses J. Moseley, an actor who appeared on multiple The Walking Dead episodes as a pet zombie of the character Michonne, was found dead on January 23.

We learned about this tragic news just a few days ago.

Cheryl Kaleda of Premier Talent confirmed the awful development in an email to The Associated Press, stating that Moseley's body was discovered in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, Georgia.

He was 31 years old.

“For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet,” Moseley's agents said in a statement. “We will miss him dearly!”

Referring Moseley "not just a client but a best friend," rep Tabatha Minchew added:

"Everyone is still in shock and still trying to process what is happening."

According to TMZ, meanwhile, Moseley loved ones now believe they know what happened.

They think Moses J. Moseley was kidnapped and murdered.

Moses' sister, Teerea Kimbro, tells this celebrity gossip website that she refuses to believe her brother committed suicide.

To be clear, no such official announcement has been made, but rumors circulating around the Internet have alleged that Moseley took his own life.

The actor's family members, though, think Moses would never do such a thing due to his passion for living -- and that homicide must therefore be the only answer.

Kimbro told TMZ that Moseley had booked a taping for the Monday after he was found dead, something he never would have done if he knew he wouldn't be around for it.

Per this article, he went on to say Moses loved where his career was heading and they were planning big things in the near future.

Police, meanwhile, have said the actor's corpse was found in his car ... with the doors locked... nd gun in his lap, along with a facial bullet wound.

His sister says investigators told her the weapon in question was one of hers, and she says she and Moses liked to go to the gun range and that he had a license to carry.

Moseley's other credits included parts on the USA series Queen of the South and HBO’s Watchmen.

In the wake of the news of his passing, AMC released a statement on Twitter that read as follows

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley."

TMZ reports that cops have told these relatives that foul play has not yet been ruled out, while Henry County Police Captain Randy Lee tells TMZ:

"It is being investigated as a possible suicide, however, detectives are following any and all available avenues and not ruling anything out."

A service will be held for Moses on Saturday in his hometown in South Carolina