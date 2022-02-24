Michelle Duggar: Spotted! Polarizing Ex-TV Personality Makes Rare Social Media Appearance

Michelle Duggar is ready to welcome yet another family member into her controversial and very large clan.

No, the 55-year old is not pregnant.

But she attended the bridal shower this past weekend of a woman who is about to be.

Yes, we're talking about you, Hannah Wissmann.

In a post she shared on Instagram this week, Wissmann wrote that her sisters had thrown her the event, with one of them even putting together the menu.

"Some days make me pause, look around and realize just how completely blessed I am!!!" wrote the fiancee of Jeremiah Duggarr as a caption to these images, adding:

"My sisters put on such a beautiful shower Sunday afternoon.

"I felt so loved and encouraged by all of the family, soon to be family, and friends that came!!"

In one of the photos Hannah uploaded, she's posing with Michelle and a number of her future sisters-in-law -- plus Anna Duggar's oldest daughter, Mackynzie.

It appears Jordyn, Johannah, Jennifer, and Josie all made the trip to Nebraska with their mom as well.

Hannah and Jeremiah went public with their courtship in October.

Then got engaged last month and are expected to get married on March 22; nine months later, we assume, Wissmann and Duggar will have their first of, like, six or seven kids.

Alongside numerous photos of Jeremiah popping life's most important question to Wissmann in January, the 23-year old wrote on Instagram at the time:

“She said YES!!!!

"Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you.

"I love you!"

Sounds totally legitimate and not at all staged by Jeremiah's infamous parents.

The couple confirmed they were courting just this past fall, with Duggar stating on social media at the time:

“Never been so happy. Never felt so blessed!!

"Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future."

As for Michelle?

She has slowly been returning to the spotlight in the nearly three months since her son, Josh Duggar, was convicted on December 9 on two counts of child sex abuse.

Just prior to posing in the above photos with her eventual daughter-in-law, Michelle reunited with daughter Jinger.

Shortly after Josh was found guilty late last year by a jury of his peers, Michelle and Jim Bob released a very passive statement.

"This entire ordeal has been very grievous. ... Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material]," they said.

"In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support.

"As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children.

"In each of life's circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers."