Meghan McCain Destroys Whoopi Goldberg, Her "Half-Assed" Holocaust Apology and Thinks Conservatives Get Screwed

Meghan McCain doesn't think Whoopi Goldberg should be left off the hook.

Very, very far from it.

On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg made a very strange and wildly misguided statement during a conversation about the Tennessee school board’s ban of “Maus,” a nonfiction graphic novel about cartoonist Art Spiegelman’s father's experience as a Holocaust survivor.

“Let’s be truthful about it because [the] Holocaust isn’t about race,” Goldberg said in response at the time.

“It’s not about race.

"It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

The unusual take drew immediate, sweeping criticism from Jewish organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League and the U.S. Holocaust Museum... and it led to an apology by Goldberg on Tuesday.

"I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention," the actress said on air yesterday morning.

"And I understand why now, and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and it helped me understand some different things."

The Holocaust "is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race," Goldberg continued, adding:

"Now, words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments as I said and I stand corrected.

"I also stand with the Jewish people, as they know, and as you all know because I’ve always done that."

Sincere words? Maybe.

But ABC suspended Goldberg on Tuesday night.

"Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments," ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement.

"While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time and reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.

"The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities."

This brings us back to Meghan McCain.

The former View co-host penned a damning op/ed for The Daily Mail on Tuesday, trashing Goldberg's mea culpa a "half-assed apology" and taking her to task for previous remarks about Roman Polaski and Bill Cosby.

"I was lectured to thousands of times on The View, there is a belief that 'cancel culture' is really 'accountability culture' among the woke left," wrote McCain.

"Which seems to be a belief that's quickly forgotten whenever it's Whoopi who has to be held to account."

To be clear, McCain wrote all of this before Goldberg's suspension was announced.

"I am not calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be fired, if only because I don't believe there is any universe where she could possibly do anything that could get her fired -- she is the crown jewel of The View and a pop culture icon," continued to daughter of former Presidential nominee John McCain.

"But I hope this can be used as a teachable moment to explain to millions of Americans why conflating the Holocaust as something that is specific and limited to 'white people' is insane, ahistorical and anti-Semitic.

"For as much as the left is fond of using Nazi comparisons and imagery, the truth of the Holocaust, who it targeted and why, deserves to be known and understood by all."

McCain believes "liberal hosts are held to an entirely different standard than anyone else," adding in her piece:

"Whoopi has said a slew of insanely-controversial and hurtful things over the course of her tenure at The View.

"Some of the more notorious ones include defending Roman Polanski for raping a 13-year-old (calling it 'not rape, rape') and defending Bill Cosby after over 50 accusers had come out publicly with their stories.

"With age and status comes protection at The View."

McCain went on to asserted that some folks "will never face the same ramifications and repercussions that others will," referring to this as a "double, triple, and even quadruple standard if you are conservative."

She cited Roseanne Barr and Sharon Osbourne as examples of so-called canceled Republicans.

"There are those who will be given protection and coverage for their bad behavior from networks and executives no matter what," McCain wrote.

Toward the end of her op-ed, McCain mentioned that The View founder Barbara Walters is "one of the most famous Jewish American women in American history" and that she doesn't believe "a show of one myopic opinion was her intention."

No response yet to this scathing criticism from McCain.

Not frrom Goldberg and not from ABC.