Jennifer Aydin to Margaret Josephs: How Dare You Expose My Husband as a Cheater!

Every so often we're reminded of an important fact about reality TV stardom:

If you have personal secrets that you're hoping will remain secret, then the life of a Bravolebrity is probably not for you.

It was true for Jen Shah when she got arrested for fraud, and now, it's a lesson that Jennifer Aydin is learning the hard way.

Now, it's important to note Jennifer didn't do anything illegal -- in fact, she didn't do anything wrong, at all.

But Jen has spent the past decade covering up for her philandering husband, and now, the cat is out of the bag, thanks to her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Margaret Josephs.

Margaret got Jennifer to admit that her plastic surgeon husband husband Bill Aydin once had an affair with a pharmaceutical rep.

It was a secret that the Aydins had hoped to take to their graves, and now, Jennifer is opening up about her unexpected confession in an interview with Us Weekly.

“I had no idea that I thought nobody would ever find out. … I never told anybody,” Jennifer told the outlet this week.

“Nobody knew — [not] my mother, my sister, my best friend, my cousin. Like, when I say I was taking it to the grave, I kept that secret inside. And it was very hard for me to do, and I was able to do it for the greater good of my family.”

Aydin says she's well aware that Margaret is not the bad guy in all of this -- but she still wishes her co-star had simply butted out.

“When she kept saying ‘skeletons’ over and over again, I did get an inkling that that could be it. And I did tell Bill when we joined the show that if anything ever did come out about it, that I was not going to shy away from it,” Aydin explained.

“I’m not gonna be the one to share the story, because I would never do that at the expense of my own children. … At the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter that [Margaret] found out," she continued.

"But I feel like she could have went about it differently.”

Margaret started spreading cheating rumors last year, and at first, it seems that Jennifer intended to weather the storm and deny everything.

But these days, she's an open book on the topic of her husband's infidelity, revealing that she found out about the affair just days before she gave birth to her 11-year-old son Christian.

“I found out pretty much 10 days before I had Christian,” she recalled.

“So, you know, I was going through the process of letting it sink in while having to have a baby and wanting my baby to have all of the blessings that a normal child would, like having his mommy and his daddy in the delivery room," Aydin said.

"So I wanted to go through the motions of playing this game of life, so to speak, to try to put on a brave face for my children.”

For her part, Josephs says she has no regrets about about dragging the affair out into the open.

“I mean, I knew it to be true,” Josephs told Page Six this week.

“I’ve known for a long time. You’ve seen me in previous seasons; I hit a nerve, like, I’ve known this. I never wanted to say it," she said.

“I was like, ‘You’re not honest and you’re not honest with everybody.’ And it’s bad. And I think that’s why I had said it."

Margaret says she feels bad about any damage she may have done to the Aydins' marriage, but she still stands by her actions.

“Listen, I didn’t want to cut her to the core, and I did not want to hurt Bill," she told Page Six.

"That’s not what the intention was. It was just like, wake up. This is not going to be happening.”

Not surprisingly, Josephs says she was at least partially motivated by the flak she took for revealing that she once slept with her boss.

“But coming off of last season and the chastising of me for the sexual harassment and everything else and you know, the hypocrisy of it all to me,” she said.

“And then her just never taking responsibility for her behavior.”

So we guess Margaret finally had her revenge.

And as a bonus, she's bringing some drama to the show's twelfth season.

Nothing ensures a contract renewal quite like stirring the pot!