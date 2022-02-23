Kim Kardashian: Did Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker Relationship Inspire Her to Hook Up With Pete Davidson?

By all accounts, Kim Kardashian is very happy these days.

In case you somehow haven't heard, Kim is dating Pete Davidson, and the relationship appears to be going quite smoothly.

In fact, these two are moving so quickly that it's driven Kanye West insane.

Kanye has been threatening Pete and stalking Kim, but his efforts at sabotaging their relationship appear to be in vain.

If anything, he's driven these two closer together.

Those who know the rapper best say he's shocked by his ex-wife's new romance -- more shocked than he was over her decision to file for divorce.

And in fairness to Ye, Kim and Pete are somewhat of a surprising couple.

After all, Kim has mostly dated mega-famous athletes and rappers in the past, and Pete is ... well, none of those things.

We're sure he does just fine financially, but the guy is more famous for his love life than he is for his career as an entertainer.

When Kim hosted SNL back in October, fans joked that she would hook up with Pete, as so many famous women before her have.

Few suspected, however, that the two of them would wind up entering a real relationship.

And as a 41-year-old mother of four who lives on the West Coast, Kim probably didn't anticipate that she would get serious with a twenty-something New Yorker.

But against all odds, and in the face of serious opposition, these two have made it work.

And fans think that Kim might have found inspiration close to home.

Around the same time that Kim and Pete started dating, Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker.

The couple's engagement party is featured in the first full trailer for the Kardashians' new Hulu reality show.

"This makes me so happy," says a tearful Kris Jenner in response to the news.

"She's never had a reaction like that for me, and it’s happened, like, a few times," Kim jokes in response to Kris' reaction.

Kim appeared to be having a laugh at her own expense, but did Kris' overjoyed reaction really cause her to reflect on her own taste in men?

Did Kim consider, in that moment, the possibility that she should date a skinny, inked-up guy with a self-deprecating sense of humor -- someone, in short, more like Travis?

We may never know for sure, but in a recent interview with Vogue, Kim revealed that these days, she's focusing on her own happiness instead of what fans and family expect of her.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy," Kim said.

"And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good," she continued.

"And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy.

"I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."

We doubt that Kim felt pressured by her family to enter a relationship with Kanye, but she might have felt pressured to stay married once the two of them tied the knot.

Did seeing her older sister's happiness inspire her to seek out a new kind of life with a very different sort of man?

Again, we may never know -- but whatever the case, those who are closest to Kim say that they've never seen her happier.