Jordan Cashmyer Autopsy Confirms 16 & Pregnant Star's Tragic Cause of Death

The autopsy on Jordan Cashmyer is complete.

As previously reported, the former former 16 & Pregnant cast member died last month at the very young age of 26, leaving behind two daughters in the process -- one of whom is under a year old.

“My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old,” Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr. wrote on Facebook as confirmation of the tragedy, adding at the time:

“Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, ever."

Mr. Cashmyer later confirmed that his daughter -- who had a history of drug abuse -- passed away from an overdose.

And now?

The official autopsy, obtained late Tuesday, by The Sun reveals Cashmyer's cause of death as fentanyl, despropionyl fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.

She was found in her apartment in Westminster, Maryland and there “appeared to be a needle puncture” on her right arm, this same report documents.

Cashmyer died on January 15.

"Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it," wrote the late 16 & Pregnant cast member's father in a heart-breaking post on a GoFundMe page in honor of his child.

"Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality.

"She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious."

Cashmyer was featured on an episode of 16 & Pregnant back in 2014.

At the time, she was expecting a baby with then-boyfriend Derek Taylor, from whom she eventually split and to whom she also lost custody of her firstborn.

Cashmyer's struggles back then were chronicled by MTV viewers and/or celebrity gossip followers, as she was arrested in 2017 on drug possession charges and also worked as an escort at one point to earn some money.

Just about a year ago, however, Cashmyer celebrated her sobriety on social media.

Indeed, it appeared as if Jordan had turned her life around... only for her second baby daddy/fiance to pass away (also from an overdose) not long after daughter Lyla was born last year.

Just awful all around.

A friend of Cashmyer's previously told The Sun how the ex-reality star completed a stint in rehab prior to giving birth to her second daughter, writing on Facebook after learning that Jordan had died:

"I saw the news on Facebook, and I was shocked because I thought she was doing so well.

"I saw her when she celebrated a year [clean] and had the gender reveal for her baby. I went to support her for that. She was really, really happy to see me."

Jordan's rep paid tribute to Cashmyer in a statement to E! News on January 16.

"This is an incredibly sad day. Jordan was a sweet and caring person," he said five weeks ago.

"Last we spoke she was doing well and seemed to be in a good place mentally and physically.

"I wish people had the opportunity to know her beyond her struggles."

We continue to send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Jordan Cashmyer.

May she rest in peace.