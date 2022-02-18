Angelina Pivarnick Cheated on Chris Larangeira For 2 YEARS Before Divorce?!

There was a time when it looked as though the Jersey Shore franchise was in danger of becoming stale.

After all, the eldest cast members are in their forties now; most of them have kids, and they're all fabulously wealthy.

We're happy for them, but it's not hard to see how the show earned the nickname Jersey Bore.

But just when it looked as though the series would never regain its old edge, Angelina Pivarnick married Chris Larangeira, signaling the start of a whole new era of ridiculous drama!

Angelina and Chris' wedding was a nightmare, and the situation only deteriorated from there.

Earlier this month, Larangeira filed for divorce after less than three years of marriage.

The news didn't exactly come as a surprise, as Chris and Angelina bickered constantly and had no trouble discussing their marital issues on Shore.

But it seems that the situation was even worse than originally thought, as insiders tell UK tabloid The Sun that Angelina had been carrying on an affair with a man named Joe for the past two years.

Chris became aware of her infidelity shortly after the affair began, but he initially decided to give her a second chance.

"She was barely going home, which caused a lot of turbulence in her marriage," says the insider.

Larangeira reportedly moved out on Angelina after learning of the affair near the end of 2020.

Shortly thereafter, however, he made the decision to return home and work on their marriage.

"Chris basically told Angelina, 'You are my wife. I'm going to give you one more chance,'" says the source.

It was reportedly upon learning that Angelina was still seeing Joe that Larangeira filed for divorce.

"Chris heard she was still seeing Joe, despite her assuring him that she had broken it off," the insider claims.

"Joe called Chris and confirmed to him that he had been with Angelina the entire time.

“Chris knew about Joe, but he thought it was over," the source says.

"He was totally blindsided by the revelation that the relationship continued until this month.”

The plot thickened earlier this month, when Joe learned that Angelina had hooked up with one of her co-stars while shooting an international Shore spin-off in Spain.

“Angelina was in Spain filming a Jersey Shore spinoff with cast members from Shore shows from around the world,” says the source.

“She got close to one of the guys in the cast.”

The insider did not reveal if Angelina actually hooked up with the guy in Spain, but apparently news that she "got close" to him was enough for Joe.

“Joe kept getting sucked back into the relationship with her," says the source.

“He ended it with Angelina when he heard about another guy in Spain."

So not only is Angelina romantically alone, it sounds as though her antics might have cost her some friends, as well.

“She’s gotten all of this sympathy from everyone due to the divorce, but now her costars think she brought all this on herself."

Viewers finally got to hear Chris' side of the story on Thursday night's episode of Shore, which was filmed several months before Larangeira filed for divorce. 10 times more than me."

Things got off to a rocky start when Chris complained that he pays most of the couple's bills, despite the fact that "she makes 10 times more than me," adding, "I don't care, I never say anything!"

With Mike Sorrentino acting as marriage counselor, Angelina once again complained about the lack of sex in the relationship.

"I wanna get f---ed," she griped at one point.

The scene plays differently knowing that she was already having her needs met elsewhere.

It's also interesting that one of Larangeira's primary concerns was how frequently his would hit the town by herself.

"Every Saturday night, what she does is, 'I'm going out with my friends.' And guess where I am, I'm home alone. I feel left out of everything," he said.

"You're constantly yelling at me, bossing me around. That also ties into the 50/50 relationship thing, I feel like it's 90/10."

At this point, both parties still had at least some interest in making the marriage work.

Later in the episode, Larangeira and Pivarnick shared that they had had sex on their first night in their new home.

Angelina stated that she and Chris "agreed we were going to try and fulfill each other's wants," which is a depressingly businesslike way of saying that they'd broken their long slump.

"Right now, we're trying to work things out. I have a lot to think about," she concluded.

Of course, we now know that those efforts were not nearly enough.

Sure, Angelina had resumed having sex with her husband, but she was also boning at least one other dude at the time.

Tough to rebuild trust under those conditions!