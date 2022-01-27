Christine Brown: I Was So Scared to Announce I Left Kody!

Christine Brown is single, strong-willed and satisfied these days.

But it took awhile for her to get to this place.

The long-time Sister Wives star took many followers by complete surprise on November 2 when she wrote the following words on Instagram about herself, her spiritual husband Kody Brown and their marriage...

After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.

The split seemed stunned at the time, although recent episodes of this TLC reality show (which were filmed in late 2020) make it evident that extreme tension existed between Christine and Kody for a full year prior to this annoucement.

Heck, at one point on Season 16, Kody told Christine he no longer wanted to sleep with her.

Christine said on air she was "heartbroken" in response.

And then she packed up Kody's belongings and left them in the garage.

This took place many months before the public learned that Christine had decided to move back to Utah and start fresh, away from her plural marriage.

What took so long for the mother of six to break such important romantic news on her social media feed?

“I was so nervous about going public with leaving, and thank you for supporting me and my journey,” the TLC personality says in a new Cameo video, addressing someone who paid for her to record a message.

“It really, really means a lot to me and the timing of this is incredible.”

In the weeks since Christine went off on her own, she's starred in a number of these Cameo clips, each one shedding more and more light on her life as a single woman.

It's been a pretty awesome life so far, that much seems apparent.

"Life is so great," Brown said in a previous Cameo video, adding last month:

"I had no idea life could be simple."

Via Cameo -- a platform through which regular people pay celebrities some sort of fee to film messages on their behalf -- Christine also revealed at the time the details of her co-parenting plan with Kody.

"I hope Kody and I can still remain friends through this," she explained.

"We've been high-key communicating with each other and stuff. We have good and bad days, don't get me wrong. But, we have a life still together after this because we have kids to raise and Truley's 11.

"So we have to be good and amiable and things like that. I think it's just important to remember that."

Amid her adjustment to a new life away from Kody, Meri, Janelle and Robyn, Christine has also come to one vital realization:

She isn't actually alone.

She has a countless number of fans around the country and, fighting back tears in her latest Cameo, the reality star tried to give each one a shout-out as follows:

“I didn’t count on amazing people like you when I started down this path.”

