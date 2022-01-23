Julia Fox: I'm No Gold Digger, I Really Like Kanye West!

She take my money when I'm in need/Yeah, she's a triflin' friend indeed.

Oh, she's a gold digger/Way over town, that digs on me.

Now, I ain't sayin' she a gold digger/But she ain't messin' with no broke nig-as.

Get down girl, go 'head, get down.

These, of course, are the lyrics to the iconic Kanye West track "Gold Digger."

And they seem especially relevant at the moment because West has been dating an actress named Julia Fox for several months, prompting many observers to think the worst of this relatively unknown star.

She can't really like the rapper, can she?!?

Yes, Fox now insists. She can. Moreover... she does.

Appearing on the January 21 episode of her and Niki Takesh's podcast, Forbidden Fruits, Fox aimed to shut down speculation that she had any ulterior motives for getting involved with the ultra wealthy artist.

On air, Fox said she "really couldn't care" about all the attention she's been receiving as of late due to this relationship.

"People are like ‘Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money,'" she said, addressing critics such as this as follows:

"Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."

If you're trying to end the chatter that you're into men for their money, we're not sure if emphasizing how you've been dating billionaires your whole life is the way to go.

But tell us more, Julia Fox...

"I really don't [care]," she added of the criticism.

"I just care about making my art and putting things into the world. That is more thrilling to me now than like eyes on me. I couldn't care less."

Fox and West were first linked romantically in December.

The 31-year-old actress -- who shares a young son with ex-husband Peter Artemiev -- quickly confirmed her romance in a PDA-packed photo shoot and honest essay for Interview magazine.

"I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection," she wrote on January 6.

"His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."

According to Fox, the two "decided to keep the energy going" with a date to see Broadway's Slave Play in New York City.

To her surprise, West had also set her up with a photo shoot and "an entire hotel suite full of clothes" before they got it on.

"It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment," she continued a few weeks ago.

"I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!"

Since this outing, Fox and West enjoyed a meal together at Craig's in West Hollywood on January 10... and then went out at Los Angeles' Delilah's with well-known pals Madonna, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown.

They haven't exactly been shy.

"I'm so used to being f--ked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it's like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?,'" Fox also told Interview.

"But he always does."

West, of course, split from Kim Kardashian about a year ago.

The model has now moved to Pete Davidson, while some folks out there think Kanye is only using Fox to get back at Kardashian.

This may or may not be the case.

Either way, though, Kardashian is too busy plowing Davidson to care.