Jennie Nguyen FIRED From Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Over Racist Social Media Posts

Jennie Nguyen is out of a job.

Just a few days after offensive posts shared in 2020 by The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star resurfaced across the Internet, Bravo has terminated the contract of this polarizing personality.

"Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," the network said in the statement on Tuesday.

"We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention."

Last week, Nguyen issued an apology after garnering a great deal of backlash for her reaction about a year and a half ago to social justice protests that sprung up around the nation in the wake of George Floyd being killed by a police officer in Minnesota.

As you can see in some of the examples below, Nguyen had no sympathy at all for the protestors.

She blamed them for all violent escalations, even pointing the finger at one point at African-American parents for raising their children incorrectly.

Elsewhere, Nguyen shared a meme that claimed Floyd died of a drug overdose, a wildly false rumor that was quickly debunked... and which was never based in any sort of fact.

Amid scathing criticism and calls for her to be fired after these posts were exposed anew, Jennie wrote:

"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today.

"At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were."

She concluded her mea culpa as follows:

"It's why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own.

"I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused."

These words didn't do much to stop the controversy, however.

“The posts were very upsetting … and disgusting,” Andy Cohen said on Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy.

Lisa Barlow echoed this sentiment, saying of her now-former co-star this week:

“I’m completely anti-racist, so I hope everyone does better, but I definitely don’t condone those.

"I haven’t looked at Jennie’s Facebook page in years. I was totally surprised.”

As for Heather Gay?

"I can finally speak out today and I want to say that I am deeply shocked saddened and disappointed by the blatantly racist and derogatory statements reshared and liked by one of my fellow castmates," she wrote on Instagram on Friday.

"There can be no haven in this world for hateful anti-black and violent rhetoric.

"It is up to all of us to do the work of anti-racism and educate ourselves on the experiences of others."

Nguyen -- who also appeared to question the Covid-19 vaccine in some of these old posts, and who showed support for Donald Trump in the past -- was even trashed by likely future convict Jen Shah.

"I rarely believe what I see or hear online.

"I know firsthand what it feels like to be judged without evidence or an admission of guilt," wrote Jen in a recent Instagram post, alluding to her own issues with the law.

(Shah pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges last April.)

Added Shah on the topic of Nguyen's posts:

"However, since my RHOSLC cast member has admitted that she made those horrible comments and posts, I must now stand up, on behalf of my husband and sons who are African American, to say that I am deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments.

"It was infuriating to see her like and repost comments that made a mockery of and showed complete apathy toward those killed marching to bring awareness to the deep-seeded [sic] social justice issues that plague our country.

"I am equally disappointed by the disingenuous apology that was issues.

"Needless to say, we have some real s--- to talk about."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently airing Season 2.

Jennie Nguyen has not yet commented on her firing.