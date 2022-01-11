Clayton Echard Reacts to News of Cassidy's "F--k Buddy": Can I Take Her Rose Back?!

Folks, it's only week two, and we already have out first Bachelor cliffhanger!

With her horrendous dance moves and her blatant disrespect for the challenges of mental illness, Shanae definitely earned the most enemies last night.

But it's Cassidy Timbrooks who's in danger of having her rose rescinded following a bombshell revelation about her life back home.

Needless to say, if you're one of those people who complained about the guys in Michelle's season being too nice and boring, you're probably feeling much more entertained this time around.

Anyway, Clayton made his first questionable decision as Bachelor when he gave a group date rose to Cassidy, despite the fact that she basically said "f--k them kids" while she was supposed to be helping with preparations for a children's birthday party,

For a guy who claimed he wanted to see how the contestants interact with children, Echard sure seemed a lot more interested in making out by the pool.

But perhaps Clayton felt that he was performing a public service by keeping Cassidy as far away from these kids as possible.

"I spend as little time around you small people as possible," Cassidy told one of the young party attendees.

"I'm not here to throw a birthday party for a kid," she later confessed to the camera, seemingly missing the point of the group date.

She capped things off by dropping the birthday girl's cake (which of course had been made by someone else) on the ground, an accident which she apparently found to be hysterically funny.

"They're threatened by me and they should be," Cassidy sneered after the other women criticized her for not helping out with the party.

Clayton turned a blind eye to all of this, and Cassidy's manipulations seemed to be working on him.

"I'm having so much fun and I really like you," she cooed to him during their ample alone time.

"You're showing that you are here for me and also opening up tonight, that meant a whole lot to me," he responded.

But apparently Cassidy didn't open up quite enough ... at least not to Clayton.

Instead, she was shockingly candid housemate Sierra, and she learned the hard way that sharing your secrets with a fellow contestant this early in the competition can be a very bad idea.

"Earlier today, Cassidy told me she had a f--- buddy back home," Sierra said in an interview.

Footage of the conversation was captured on camera, so we know that unlike Shanae, Sierra is not just some deranged, pathological liar.

We heard Cassidy talk about her "younger" friend with benefits, and how he couldn't wait to hang out with her after she finished filming.

(She was apparently allowed to tell her side-dude that she had been cast on a reality show -- but not which one.)

"That's pretty unsettling to hear that," Clayton responded to Sierra's allegations.

It was then that he called in his doppelganger Jesse Palmer, and asked the question that could alter the course of Bachelor history:

"Has anyone ever taken a rose back before?" Echard asked.

Talk about a rocky second week as the Rose-Master General!

"I am still trying to navigate how to be the Bachelor and this week was so telling to me that I am here in the right spot," an optmistic Echard told the ladies at the cocktail party.

We wonder if he still felt the same at at the end of the episode.

Oh, well.

At least he didn't give the second group date rose to Shanae.

Clayton's reputation might never have recovered from that move.

Check out our The Bachelor spoilers if you just can't wait to see how Mr. Echard effs up next.