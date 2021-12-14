The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Shut Down Amid Massive COVID-19 Outbreak!

Forget the drama over Erika Jayne's pressing legal issues for a moment.

Or the trauma surrounding Dorit Kemsley's recent home invasion.

The stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are facing a very different kind of setback at the moment, one that has resulted in the temporary shut down of filming on Season 12:

Many cast members have come down with COVID-19.

According to multiple outlets, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna all recently tested positive for the Coronavirus.

"The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves. The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it.

"Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe," an insider tells People Magazine.

"All of the ladies are vaccinated. They're fine and will be fine because of it,"

Beauvais, who is also a co-host of The Real, broke the news of her COVID diagnosis in a video on Instagram Monday.

Referencing her 14-year-old twin sons, Jax and Jaid, the actress/reality star explained her situation as follows:

"I found out that I tested positive for COVID. I feel okay, I'm sure I will continue to feel okay. My boys are being tested, so far they've tested negative.

"We're going to continue testing them."

The 55-year old said "may show up" virtually over Zoom for her appearance on the aforementioned daytime talk show.

"A Monday morning update for you all. Thankful to be vaccinated and to not be showing symptoms.

"Please comment below with alllll the TV & movie recommendations for the next 10 days. I love you all!!" Beauvais wrote in her Instagram caption, adding that she'll be in quarantine for the next 10 days and issuing a warning:

"This stuff is crazy. Be careful out there. Be safe."

Neither Girardi nor Rinna has yet commented on their health status.

Kemsley and Kyle Richards, as well as recurring Housewife Kathy Hilton, were diagnosed with COVID last fall.

At the time, production on Season 11 was placed on pause.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion aired on Bravo in October and November.

A bulk of the previous season focused on Erika proclaiming her innocence in regard to her estranged husband's role in a pretty disgusting embezzlement scheme.

Tom Girardi may very well have stolen money from past law firm clients, including the loved ones of those who died in a 2018 airplane crash.

In response to allegations that she was in on the crime, Erika often blasted her co-stars whenever the topic was brought up on air.

Kemsley, meanwhile, was nearly killed in a home robbery in late October.

The Daily Mail reported at the time that Dorit was grabbed and held at gunpoint by the perpetrators... while her kids were asleep in a different room.

"It’s truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed," Dorit said in a subsequent statement.

“My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible.”