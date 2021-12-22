The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12: Meet the New Cast!

New season. New drama. New conflict.

And brand new castmates.

On Tuesday, E! broke the news that previous rumors have now been verified as a reality:

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will look very different on Season 12.

Yes, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton will all return for episodes of the Bravo series in 2022.

But they'll be joined by a pair of fresh faces:

Diana Jenkins. Sheree Zampino.

It's also worth noting that Hilton will only be considered a "Friend" of the cast. She will not be a lead star.

The same classifiction goes for Zampino, who works as an an artist and anntrepreneur and who is also Will Smith's ex-wife.

Jenkins, though, is fully on board for Season 12, according to E!.

She's a mother of three and is the founder, chair and CEO of a lifestyle drink company called Neuro Brands... as well as a philanthropist and activist.

Over the past two decades, Diana's established numerous advocacy programs and organizations -- including UCLA's Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project and the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization.

There's more, too.

Jenkins has been been recognized by the Elton John AIDS Foundation and named one of the "World's Top Three Justice Innovations" by The Hague Institute for the Internationalisation of Law.

She has quite the resume.

Sheree, meanwhile, is the mother of Will Smith's 29-year old son and owns Sheree Elizabeth, Inc. a company that partly owns WHOOP ASH, the new star's recently-relaunched skincare business.

As previously reported, Season 12 will continue to delve into the ugly details behind Erika Jayne's ongoing financial and legal woes.

The long-time cast member has been accused of working with her estranged husband to embezzle millions of dollars from his past law firm clients... including loves ones of those who died in a 2018 plane crash.

Jayne has denied all these allegations.

She has continually claimed she had no idea what Tom Girardi was up to with his money and/or his career.

"I am keeping score," Jayne told Andy Cohen on the Season 11 reunion stage when asked which of her co-stars were for her and which were against her over the past several months.

"To watch the four of you mock my life, mock my family, really hurt me," Jayne added on the reunion sofa.

There had been talk at one point that Jayne might get fired for this scandal. But come on now. Did anyone ever believe that?

Producers must be licking their lips over all the storyline fodder it will provide next season.