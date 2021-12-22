Meri Brown: I'm Not Desperate for Love, Okay?

Meri Brown is well aware of what you think about her.

Or at least what some of you out there think of her.

The long-time Sister Wives cast member seemingly spends most of her free time sharing cryptic memes and messages, all of which point to significant problems in her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown.

She often appears to taunt her spouse.

And yet:

Meri remains in this marriage.

In early November, it was not Meri, but rather Christine who announced she was walking away from Kody after multiple decades as one of his sister wives.

No matter how frequently Kody says he's not into Meri any longer... no matter how often he makes it clear there's no spark between the pair... Meri refuses to make a change.

Why?

At least one social media user has a theory.

On Monday of this week, the 50-year old captioned a video of herself looking out of an airplane window on a flight back home to Flagstaff as follows:

“Knowing who I am, knowing my value, knowing my worth, loving my life and all its adventures, that’s livin’!”

Someone on the Internet saw these words, gave the meaning behind it props -- but then couldn't help but raise the whole Kody issue with Meri as it pertains to the message.

“Yea I like the quote but if it’s true you’re striving for this why the desperate act all of a sudden this season,” wrote the woman, adding:

“I thought you’d be [miles] ahead of Christine as the wife that breaks away.”

Ouch, huh?

“Oh I’m SO not desperate," Meri fired back in response, concluding:

"I’m sorry that’s the interpretation you’re putting on it!"

"Peace!”

Meri and Kody got married way back in 1994.

The couple got divorced in 2010 so that Kody could marry Robyn instead and legally adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

Things have been extremely tense between the former spouses ever since.

This is not mere speculation, either.

“Kody and I - we had a conversation recently, that kind of came down to, ‘We’re friends.’ Which I guess is a good thing,” Meri said during in a confessional on the latest Sister Wives episode.

“I guess I just have hope for more than that," she sadly added.

So there's Meri herself, admitting there's no romance of any kind between her and *check notes* her very own husband.

It sort of makes sense why critics would label Meri as desperate, doesn't it?

Why is she still in this union?!?

She also said on air this past Sunday night.

"Kody has said some things to me more recently that leads me to believe that, you know, there's no repairing our relationship."

"There are days that I get very, very discouraged, but then there's days that I have so much hope."

What is the basis of this hope?

God only knows.

"If I quit, if I walk away, then it's not gonna get better," Meri continued.

"I'm not going anywhere, y'all, you're stuck with me," she said.

"Whether you like it or not!"

Is that a threat?

Previously, an insider claimed to celebrity gossip magazine Us Weekly that Meri and Kody are faking any and all feelings for each other.

This source alleged the former is basically only in it for the money, staying with Kody only out of necessity.

In other words, so that she also stays on Sister Wives and collects a nice paycheck as a result.

“She and Kody have had zero relationship - it’s all fake,” wrote this tabloid last month.

“They’re together for TV, essentially.”

So uplifting. Merry Christmas?