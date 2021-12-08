Skilyr Hicks, Beloved America's Got Talent Performer, Dead at 23

Skilyr Hicks, an aspiring singer who competed on season 8 of America’s Got Talent as a young teenager, died on Monday, December 6.

She was 23 years old.

According to TMZ, Hicks was found in the South Carolina home of a friend -- and it's believed she died from a drug overdose.

Chief Deputy Chad Brooks (from the Pickens County Sheriff's Office) told this celebrity gossip website that Hicks was discovered on the bathroom floor ... with drugs and paraphernalia at the scene.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Skilyr performed on America's Got Talent when shhe was just 14.

Her mother, Jodi, also spoke to TMZ and said her child struggled with mental health issues and substance abuse.

“She will live on through her music,” Jodi said, noting that the musician is survived by four siblings and tried to use her music to help others in need.

Back in 2013, Hicks played the guitar and sang an original track in front of judges Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Howard Stern.

The single was titled "Brand New Days" and Skilyr spoke on air about how she had lost her father a few years prior to the audition.

"The last time I saw him I remember driving away and he was crying," she said.

"After his funeral, I wrote my first song. It's kind of like a message that came too late for my dad, but I know if he could see me now he would be really proud of me."

Added the young songwriter at the time: “

A few years ago, my dad passed away and that was a really difficult time for me.

"Music helped me let out all of the emotion that was building up inside of me.

"Music has brought me through a lot of difficulties in life and now it’s bringing me toward my dream."

Hicks was eliminated from America's Got Talent shortly before the show's live rounds in New York City.

She was later arrested for underage drinking in 2018 and even spent some time behind bars for allegedly assaulting members of her family.

We send our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of Skilyr Hicks.

May she rest in peace.