Sister Wives Sneak Peek: At Last! Good News for Christine!

This Sunday's brand new episode of Sister Wives will prove two things:

ONE: These installments really were filmed a VERY long time ago.

TWO: Not everything in Christine's life has been going terrible of late.

In a sneak peek at the action to come, courtesy of People Magazine, Mykelti Brown Padron and her husband, Antonio "Tony" Padron, drop some major news on their loved ones.

Via the clip obtained by this outlet, Christine gathers the whole family to help her daughter make this annoucement.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Mykelti and Tony must call in via video chat to talk to the family.

"Tony and I have something to tell you," Mykelt says as a teaser.

From there, the Browns begin cheering after Tony pulls out a pair of baby shoes and his wife reveals: "We're pregnant!"

In a confessional of her own, Christine then guhes:

"Mykelti is having a baby, I'm super excited," she said.

"And her being my biological daughter, maybe you'd think that it would mean something different. But it's not."

Now, to be clear, Mykelti confirmed her pregnancy way back in September 2020 and then gave birth in April to a little girl.

"We are both very happy with our baby and the success of our home delivery.

"We were excited [sister wife] Robyn [Brown] could join us via Zoom for the whole labor," Tony told People at the time.

"My wife's the strongest person I know and it shows."

The point here is that this Sister Wives episode was filmed MANY months ago, which doesn't mean we aren't thrilled with the news, of course.

It does mean, however, that the cameras were rolling long, long before Christine wrote on Instagram that she was leaving Kody after more than two decades of marriage.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," the mother of six said on November 2.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

On an earlier episode from this season, she openly mocked her husband's plans for Coyote Pass and how he wanted to build a home for himself there.

As for how Kody himself feels about the split?

Not really too terrible, it seems.

"Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," Kody previously wrote on social media, adding:

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

"Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.