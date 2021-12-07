Prince Harry Encourages Peasants to Quit Their Crappy Jobs, Gets Roasted on Twitter

As compassionate and sympathetic a person as you might be, there are some struggles faced by other people that you'll just never be able to fully understand.

Say, for instance, you were born into one of the wealthiest and most influential families in the world and you were trying to imagine the plight of regular, working-class folk.

You might find it difficult to relate, and if you were to comment on some of the challenges they face, you might wind up sounding a little bit out of touch.

In other words, a little bit like how Prince Harry sounded in his latest interview ...

Speaking with Fast Company magazine, Harry was asked how he feels about the so-called "Great Resignation," a term for the recent trend of workers leaving jobs in record numbers.

“In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change,” Harry said while promoting his mental health-focused startup BetterUp.

“Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now they’re putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated.”

Now, a prince telling people to quit their jobs might sound absurd, but it's important to bear in mind that Harry is promoting a mental health company here.

Even if he felt that paychecks are more important than sanity -- which he almost certainly does not -- it wouldn't benefit him to say so in this context.

“While on the surface it looks like these last couple of years brought all these issues to the foreground, the reality is these struggles and issues have been brewing for quite some time," Harry continued.

"We’re just at the beginning of the mental health awakening,” he added.

“This work has never been more important because people are finally paying attention, and a big component of this mission is building awareness and continuing to pioneer the conversation.”

For obvious reasons, some people took issue with Harry's remarks.

“So, multi-millionaire Prince Harry who has never held down a proper job in his life and has never had to worry about paying bills says quitting jobs brings joy and it’s actually good for ‘self-awareness,’" one person tweeted, according to In Touch.

"Couldn’t make it up, please someone, anyone, make it stop!”

“Imagine taking job advice from a literal prince," another added.

“The person who lives in an $14 million mansion, has millions in the bank, and no proper job, is advising us to: ‘quit our jobs if they don’t bring us joy’ and says ‘leaving work is something to be celebrated," a third chimed in.

"How would you know anything about work Prince Harry?!”

"This is a ‘let them eat cake,’ moment for the 21st century. People who can afford to quit their jobs to save their mental health have a lot of money in the bank and the prospects of better employment," a fourth remarked.

Fortunately Harry had quite a few supporters, as well -- people who are affected by the issues that he's discussing, and who appreciated the Duke of Sussex using his platform to call attention to their plight.

“It’s good to quit anything that is affecting your mental health,” one person tweeted.

“Well said Prince Harry. You have to take the first step sometimes and that means leaving,” another added.

“Totally Agree. Best to Walk away from Toxicity and an Environment you have no control over and resistance to Change. The Monarchy is one example,” a third said.

Regardless of your personal feelings about Harry's remarks, it appears that his heart was in the right place and that his concern for the people he's talking about was genuine.

And it's not like Harry doesn't know what how it feels to take a big risk and quit a job.

When Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family, they instantly became two of the most reviled figures in the international media.

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex felt that they needed to back away for the sake of their own mental health.

And we're sure they stand by their decision despite all the criticism they've endured in the years since.