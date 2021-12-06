Paris Hilton Speaks Out About Lindsay Lohan Feud: Do They STILL Hate Each Other?!

We probably don't need to tell you that it's been a very eventful year for three pop of the biggest pop culture icons of the early-2000s.

First, Britney Spears' conservatorship came to an end after years of legal wrangling.

Shortly thereafter, Paris Hilton got married.

And to close out the comeback year, last week brought news that Lindsay Lohan is engaged to Dubai banker Bader Shammas.

It's been a big few week for the ladies who were recently dubbed the Holy Trinity of the 2000s.

On her latest episode of her podcast, Paris addressed that reverential nickname, as well as the 15-year anniversary of one of the most famous photos of her career.

If you're over 30, you've seen (and possibly obsessed over it):

Paris, Britney, and Lindsay are in a chauffeured car, surrounded by paparazzi during a night of club-hopping.

They look like they're having the time of their lives, but they also like as though they just ran for their lives, perhaps having been pursued through the parking lot by paps and autograph hounds.

But according to Paris, it wasn't just the fans and the press that she and Britney were running from.

"I also just saw that Lindsay got engaged," the 40-year-old newlywed said on the latest episode of her popular pod.

"And I know that we've had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her."

What are those differences, you might be wondering?

Well, it seems that the years-long Paris-Lindsay feud was at least partially a result of that famous photo.

Asked about during a 2017 interview, Hilton made it sound as though she and Spears were the A-listers, and Lohan was just the lame tagalong who wouldn't take the hint to get lost.

"It was just Brit and I out, and then [Lindsay] just, like, chased us to the car and got in. She wasn't invited," Paris recalled.

"She wasn't on the list."

Yes, Paris went full Regina George on the one and only Cady Heron. Not very fetch!

In 2019, Hilton doubled-down on her anti-LiLo sentiments during an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

When host Andy Cohen asked Paris to describe Lindsay in three words, the famed celebutante replied:

“Beyond, lame, and embarrassing.”

That's pretty serious shade, and unless Lindsay offended Paris in some way that isn't clear, it was totally uncalled for.

And we can't help but wonder if Paris was putting words in Britney's mouth by making it sound like the two of them were looking down their noses at Lindsay that fateful night.

After all, Spears and Lohan were the entertainers who worked their way up from obscurity.

Hilton was the oddball who was born rich and famous!

But hey, the important thing is that the mature and newly-married Paris sees no reason to continue her one-sided war against Lindsay.

"Wow, I can’t believe it’s been 15 years since this #iconic photo was snapped, and we were dubbed the #HolyTrinity of the 2000’s," Hilton wrote on Instagram today along with some clips from the podcast episode.

"So much has happened since that night."

From there, Paris congratulated the rest of her party posse on their recent successes:

"Fifteen years later, and so much has happened in the past two weeks," Paris pointed out.

"I got married. Britney got her freedom back and engaged. Lindsay just got engaged," she went on.

"I love seeing how different our lives are now, and how much we've grown up."

Yes, a lot has changed for the three mega-stars who were the envy of club-hoppers everywhere back in 2006.

And we hope that Paris and Lindsay will soon take the next step in the lifelong maturation process by officially burying the hatchet!