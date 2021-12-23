Lala Kent: Randall Emmett Is the Worst Thing That's Ever Happened to Me!

When word got out that Lala Kent had broken off her engagement to Randall Emmett, Vanderpump Rules fans weren't sure how to react.

On the one hand, it's always sad when a seemingly happy couple goes their separate ways, especially when there's a kid involved.

On the other hand, Rand was always kind of sleazy, and many felt that Lala would be better off without him.

Then Lala revealed that Emmett cheated on her, and the whole debate became much less complicated:

Now, we can all agree that she definitely did the right thing by removing this toxic presence from her life.

Plus, Vanderpump has been more than a little boring this season, so it's a sort of silver-lining that fans get to enjoy the return of the angry, shade-throwing Lala.

If you've been keeping up with Kent's media appearances in recent weeks, you know that she's been gleefully unloading on Emmett with both barrels.

First, she told the world that Randall was awful in bed.

Then she confirmed the rumor that Emmett bought her a fake engagement ring.

Now, Lala is closing out the year on a strong note, openly condemning Rand as the worst thing that's ever happened to her!

Lala appeared on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast this week, and she opened up about her love for her daughter -- and how it contrasts with her contempt for rand.

"I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life?" Lala said of her daughter.

"It is such a mind f--k."

if you've been watching the current season of Vanderpump, you know the only compelling storyline (unless you're really into Rand's pickle ball drama or the conflict over what to name the Toms' new bar) has revolved around Scheana Shay's relationship with Brock Davies.

Brock has been arrested for domestic violence; he has kids he hasn't seen in years -- he's just not a good dude.

Lala has taken a lot of flak for criticizing the Davies, but she says she wishes that someone would have warned her about Rand in a similar fashion.

"I wish they f---ing would have," she explained.

"I wish that somebody would've come to me and said, 'I'm getting DMs about your person.' No one voiced any concern for me and my relationship."

The interviewer then asked if Lala suspected that "anyone knew and didn't say something."

"They had to of because a couple of episodes ago James [Kennedy] and [Tom] Sandoval both expressed that they knew things," Lala said.

"As time passes I have a lot of people that are telling me things," she added.

"I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone tell me something."

In addition to the betrayal she felt when she discovered that Rand was cheating, Lala says the extent of his dishonesty made her feel as though she was living with someone she didn't really know -- which made her feel unsafe.

"The second that I felt unsafe -- I said this in therapy -- I said, 'The second I get a pit in my stomach, it'll be a different conversation,'" she said in an earlier interview.

"I got that pit and I got the f--- out. No questions asked."

It's easy to look back on the mistakes in one's life and wish that you had done things differently.

Clearly, Lala is feeling overwhelmed with regret these days, and she's understandably rather pissed off at Randall.

She's also a little pissed at her friends for not warning her about him, but that might not necessarily be fair.

Whatever the case, she and Emmett are tethered to one another for life, as they share a child together.

We hope that these two will eventually be able to work out some sort of civil co-parenting relationship, but given the severity of Rand's misconduct, that might not be possible.