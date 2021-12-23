Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya May Get Married... Whoa, Really Soon!

Listen closely, Bachelor Nation

We didn't think this would be possible so soon after they got together.

We weren't entirely certain this would even happen.

But, yes, that sound you hear? When it comes to Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya? Who only just got engaged on Tuesday night's season finale of The Bachelorette?

They're wedding bells.

The morning after the emotional concluding episode aired, Michelle and Nayte spoke to E! News about their upcoming nuptials.

To the surprise of most observers, he said the couple may not wait too long before walking down the aisle.

"Summer wedding for sure is what we what we agreed upon and just looking in the near future," said the handsome winning suitor.

Young echoed this sentiment, too.

"We want warm weather," the latest Bachelorette told E!.

"I'm from Minnesota, he grew up in Winnipeg. You know, cold, snow.

"It's beautiful, especially around like this time of year, but definitely for wedding vibes, we would prefer to have the sun shining and no snow on the ground."

A significant number of couples who meet and allegedly fall in love on this franchise break up long before they get married, of course.

Michelle and Nayte may have a slight advantage over those who failed, however, after ABC gifted the pair $200,00 for down payment on a house.

They're both saying all the right things, too.

"This has not necessarily been a smooth ride," Young admitted to Nayte after she made him the last man standng.

"But I'm also not willing to face that fear of walking away from this without you because I have never felt a love like this before."

In response, Olukoya said:

"I truly believe that you're the missing piece I've been searching for my entire life and I don't want to spend another second without you. I don't want to walk another day without you."

He wasn't done, either.

"I don't want to wake up another morning without you," said Nayte on the finale.

"I would truly be the luckiest man to walk this earth if I got to walk it with you...

"I love you. I don't want to ever let go. I am absolutely crazy for you. Michelle Anne Young, will you marry me?"

Non-spoiler alert?

Young said yes.

As for any alleged issues? About Nayte's apparent hesitance to commit and even to express himself at times?

“This man was not really smooth with his words, but if he was smooth with his words, then it’s a red flag because he is, you know, a smooth talker,” Michelle told Us Weekly yesterday.

Young, overall, is very confident in the man she chose.

“It is what it is. And as long as you understand that, and as long as Nayte knows that I understand him, we’ve learned how to communicate," she continued

"We will continue to learn how to communicate.

"And our families and our close friends know exactly who we are. Going into that, I think that’s just kind of what I choose to focus on."