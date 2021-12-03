Kody Brown: I'm Heartbroken Over My Marriage to Christine, Okay?!?

Kody Brown wants everyone to know that, contary to popular belief, he does actually have a heart.

And it's been completely shattered by one of his sister wives.

On Sunday's brand new episode of this beloved TLC series, the topic of Kody's relationship with his four spouses will be front and center.

More specifically, the topic of how COVID-19 has impacted these relationships will be front and center, with Robyn initially explaining that her husband wants to abide by very strict protocols.

And she's the only woman who sides with him.

"Since the pandemic has hit, Kody is in a really bad place mentally and emotionally because he's having trouble getting wives to agree with him on what to do as far as COVID and how to handle it," she says in a confessional.

"He's having one issue after another with them.

"Also, they're not working with him on things, so he can't go see him as much. Because I'm sticking to what it is that he wants to do as far as COVID, I'm seeing him the most."

It helps, of course, that Kody allegedly loves Robyn (his only legal wife) the most -- and, if Kody doesn't wanna travel around a lot amid a pandemic, he'll just naturally end up in her house the most often.

This situation doesn't sit well with Christine.

"Kody and I have been struggling for a while. We're not close," Christine comes right out and says in a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight.

"It was actually painful, emotionally to be there, to be honest. It's hard to see him with everybody.

"It's really hard to see him in functional marriages when we don't have one. It sucks."

Kody doesn't sugarcoat things, either.

"It's terribly awkward. It's just the place that Christine and I are in," he says on air.

"We're in a terribly awkward place. This is not the experience of people who are soulmates or people who even love and respect each other in a deep way.

"This is an experience of distance."

Holy harshness, huh?

Kody just admitted to not having any respect for Christine.

Despite their ongoing issues, and no helpful resolution in sight, Christine still says on the upcoming episode she hopes Kody can be in attendance for his daughter's surgery.

(Ysabel underwent a procedure on her back just over a year ago, proving that this installment was filmed many months back. Kody was not there for it.)

"I'm just having regret 'cause the whole damn situation is breaking my heart," an emotional Kody tells the camera on Sunday, Decemberr 5

"The whole thing with Ysabel doing the surgery, and the whole thing with my family and this disparity in behavior during COVID, is really, really, really hard on our family."

On November 2, as you likely know by now, Christine announced she was leaving Kody.

At last.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," the mother of six said in a statement.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Christine entered the Brown family's plural marriage in 1994.

At the time, Kody was already married to first wife, Meri Brown, and second wife, Janelle Brown.

In 2010, Robyn Brown entered the picture and became Kody's fourth spouse.

The exes share son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

Kody, meanwhile, addressed Christine's decision to walk away in a statement of his own, writing:

"Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness.

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

"Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."