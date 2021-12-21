Jon Gosselin: I'm My Own Lawyer Now, and I Want My Kids Back!

Jon Gosselin is putting his faith in the only person he seems to really care about:

Himself.

According to court records just made public, the former reality star let go of his attorney on November 23 and told a Pennsylvania court that he's now "in propria persona."

This means Gosselin is now representing himself -- without a lawyer -- in his ongoing custody battle against ex-wife Kate.

The former spouses rose to infamy on the reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8.

They are parents to twin girls, Mady and Cara, both of whom are over 18 years old and in college.

Kate lives with 17-year olds Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden; while Jon resides with the remaining sextuplets, Hannah and Collin.

The details behind this custody battle actually are unclear at the moment, but Jon has said on numerous recent occasions that he wishes he could spend more time with the six kids outside his household.

Heck, he'd probably settle for any time at all these days.

During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show on November 8, Jon openly admitted that he has extremely strained relationship with his two oldest children.

To what sort of extent?

“I haven’t talked to my twins in eight years,” he said on air.

“I text them every single year. And every time I come here to your show or interview, I text my daughter every single time.”

That seems almost impossible to comprehend, doesn't it?

Jon Gosselin has talked to a pair of his daughters in eight years.

“[Hannah] feels a little bit slighted from what things have transpired,” Jon added at the time of his daughter’s association with her siblings, adding:

“I know she misses Leah and Alexis. She’s been snubbed by her brothers, so I don’t know what’s going on with that.”

The DJ also confessed that he couldn't reach out to the children who live with Kate even if wanted to, which is just a depressing state of affair.

“I don’t have the phone numbers of Leah and them,” he told Dr. Oz. “I don’t want that to break down the relationship between Hannah and her siblings.”

To her credit, Kate Gosselin has said next to nothing about her ex-husband in years.

She only spoke out last year after Jon was accused of assaulting Collin, an allegation he strongly denied.

Jon explained back then that he simply had to restrain his son after Collin suffered a manic episode; child protective services interview Jon at the time, but no charges were filed.

But this claim did not sit well with Kate. At all.

"I am horrified that this man is the father of my children," Kate told People Magazine in September 2020.

"I don't want my children to be associated with someone who loses his mind because his car got dented...

"I am spotlighting this, and I will keep shouting about it, in the hopes that the authorities and the courts will finally do the right thing.

"Jon needs to be charged with a crime. If this were your child, would you feel okay with having it swept under the rug?"