90 Day Fiance Finale: Jenny and Sumit Are Married! EVERYONE is Married!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way did not hold back on Season 3, Episode 14.

The season finale (before the Tell All, anyway) was host to multiple weddings -- that had a lot riding on them.

Ellie and Victor were benched for the episode, having barely salvaged their relationship in Victor's wrecked house.

Ariela and Biniyam were also not on the 90 Day Fiance wedding schedule ... but this episode is still pivotal for them in other ways.

Corey and Evelin were gearing up for the ceremony, with Corey left totally unsupported by his entire extended family.

Steven and Alina's last minute wedding is about to happen, so Steven rounds up some last minute guests.

It is also the day of Kenneth and Armando's wedding -- a long-awaited, heartfelt moment.

But truly, no wedding was more long-awaited than Jenny and Sumit's.

After nearly a decade of ups and downs, including a secret, arranged marriage and a divorce, it's finally time.