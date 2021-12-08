Jana Duggar Laughs, Converses With Josh in First Appearance at Trial

The Josh Duggar child pornography trial entered its closing arguments stage on Wednesday.

Jury deliberations may start as early as this afternoon, and for many, the fear that Josh will be acquitted is more potent than ever.

The defense rested its case on Tuesday after calling just two witnesses.

There are many ideas about what this might mean.

Some take that as an indication that Josh's attorneys didn't have much of a case to begin with.

Others feel it could be a sign that the defense believed they didn't need to do much in order to create a shadow of a doubt about Josh's guilt.

Whatever the case, this latest chapter in the ongoing saga of television's most scandalous family will likely come to an end before the week is out.

And unlike those who fear an acquittal, the Duggars seem to believe they have nothing to worry about.

Some believe that the family's relaxed attitude toward this very serious situation was on full display this week.

Specifically, this air of confidence seemed to manifest when Jana Duggar showed up in court alongside her father, Jim Bob.

Both had been absent throughout the trial before making their unexpected debuts on Wednesday.

Jim Bob had been called to testify at a pre-trial evidentiary hearing.

The family patriarch had steered clear of the courthouse ever since.

Jana usually does her best to distance herself from her family's many scandals.

And it was widely assumed that she would avoid offering any public show of support for her disgraced brother.

After all, it's not her fault that she was born into this family, or that Josh is her sibling.

According to a new report from The Sun, Jana and Jim Bob appeared to be in a "somber" mood as they approached the courthouse.

The father and daughter were wearing masks, of course, so there wasn't much that could be learned from their faces.

Once inside the courtroom, however, Jana and Jim Bob were all smiles.

"Jana seemed to be in better mood when around family members indoors," says The Sun, who had a reporter inside the courtroom.

"As she sat next to Josh's wife Anna and her younger brother Jason during the morning testimony in the first row."

"She seemed to be in decidedly high spirits laughing and mingling with family during breaks."

Notably, this mingling was described as "including Josh, who would walk over to the row."

That news of Jana's "high spirits" comes as a surprise.

Especially as so many other relatives have condemned Josh or at least withheld support.

Amy Duggar has addressed the Josh situation in a series of "cryptic" Instagram posts.

Notably, these are posts that never mention Josh by name.

It's easy to forget that she didn't name-drop her disgraced cousin, because the posts manage to make her feelings quite clear regardless.

When Amy vowed vengeance against an unnamed creep and prayed that the "ultimate sentence" will be handed down, there was little doubt about to whom she was referring.

More than once, Amy has expressed a desire to be free of her NDA.

Similarly, Josh's sister Jill has not issued a statement about her brother's latest scandal, but she's made it evident that he does not have her support.

Jill's husband, Derick Dillard, has been in court every day gathering information for his wife.

On Tuesday, he told People magazine, that he believes that defense has succeeded in creating "unreasonable" doubt about Josh's guilt, but not the reasonable doubt that they would need for an acquittal.

This makes Derick the first member of the extended Duggar clan to state explicitly that he believes Josh will be convicted.

While still a child, Jill was molested by Josh, along with three of her sisters.

This topic is impossible to ignore given the charges that Josh is currently facing in court.

In fact, the jury heard testimony about Josh's confessions to the molestation -- something that the judge correctly ruled is relevant to this case.

Still, everyone remains anxious as to whether there will be a conviction ... or a travesty of justice.

Everyone except for some of the seemingly "chill" members of the Duggar family, that is.

We'll have further updates on the trial as more information becomes available.