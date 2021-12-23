Hello, Lilibet Diana! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Unveil Christmas Card, First Photo of Daughter

Introducing....

... Lilibet Diana!

Late Thursday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised their fans around the world by not just releasing their 2021 holiday card -- but by including with it a photo of themselves, son Archie and, for the first time, daughter Lilibet.

Safe to say she's a cutie patootie, isn't it?

The precious photo was snapped by Alexi Lubomirski this summer at the couple's residence in Santa Barbara, California.

Reads the opening of the famous couple's message:

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world.

"Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family."

They continued as follows:

"As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave."

Along these lines, the card was initially shared with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led organization with that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously supported.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had the opportunity to connect with Team Rubicon earlier this year during their visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst," a spokesperson for the husband and wife said in a statement.

"They were moved by Task Force Liberty, home to 10,000 Afghan refugees.

"Their donation will support resettlement sites like TF Liberty across the country, particularly as they find permanent homes for Afghan refugees in 2022."

Markle, meanwhile, gave birth to her daughter on June 4, 2021.

By that point, of course, she and Harry had resigned from the Royal Family and relocated to the United States.

As a result, they were under no obligation to debut their newborn to the world until they felt ready to do so.

Conversely, Archie was brought in front of the British press at just two days old -- because the Monarch is really weird and pretty messed up when it comes to antiquated traditions that show no respect to women.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November, Markle explained to viewers what it had been like to move to America during a global health crisis.

She said Archie was simply "happy" because he didn't really know what was going, adding at the time:

"We moved here during lockdown, exactly when things shut down, so we've just been able to spend a lot of time at home and creating our home.

"But I think it's just the lifestyle and the weather is pretty great."

This immediate family is expected to spend Christmas in the United States, definitely NOT with Meghan's awful father, while Prince William and Duchess Kate join Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

"Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!" concluded Meghan and Harry on their card.

We send the very same wishes back in their direction!