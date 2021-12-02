Heather Dubrow: Kelly Dodd is Sad and Pathetic! I Feel Sorry for Her!

On Wednesday night, The Real Housewives of Orange County officially came back for Season 16.

As much teased in the promo, this meant the return of Heather Dubrow.

There was also a very welcome absence: Kelly Dodd was fired, as she deserves.

Miss Fancypants knows what went down, but she says that she only feels "sad" about Kelly's "pathetic" downward spiral.

Bringing up disgraced mess Kelly Dodd wasn't random.

Recently, an increasingly irrelevant Kelly seemed desperate for Heather to sue her -- so long as it would make headlines.

Heather can keep her head held high while still putting Kelly in her place.

This week, ahead of the Season 16 premiere, Heather Dubrow spoke to Page Six.

“It makes me laugh," she admitted.

"Kelly seems to talk about me a lot," Heather acknowledged.

"So at this point," Heather said, "I don’t know whether to be really flattered that she’s so obsessed with me."

She continued: "or sad for her that she has no other content."

Oh, Miss Fancypants, we missed you.

Heather, having exited The Real Housewives of Orange County herself once before, shared her view of how to leave gracefully.

“No. 1: You don’t burn bridges," she recommended.

"And No. 2 you have to figure out your next steps," Heather added.

"And I don’t think sitting at a restaurant filming former cast members is a viable employment opportunity," Heather observed.

"And," she remarked, "it just seems sad, pathetic."

Heather advised: “[You have to] extract yourself elegantly.”

Kelly's departure has been as inelegant as the malicious and contrarian behavior that led to her firing.

It's not only that she has continued to be, well, awful, sharing dangerous misinformation during the ongoing pandemic.

Kelly has also attempted to draw attention with outlandish, deliberately offensive posts ... anything to get a little attention.

Kelly's firing wasn't just good for the franchise -- it was also the opening that Bravo needed to entice Heather to return.

“I think that it was paramount to my return that the show was going in a different direction,” Heather stated diplomatically.

She suggested that Bravo called her because they intended for the show to strike a very different tone.

The line about filming in a restaurant was a nod to Kelly's extremely juvenile antics in a restaurant.

Heather and her husband were out to dinner last month, minding their own business.

A spiteful Kelly filmed them, calling them "dumb and dumber right there, f--k faces," and plastered it on her Instagram Stories.

That kind of behavior would be unbecoming of a high school student.

We won't insult middle schoolers by comparing Kelly to them.

Besides, she's an adult and should know better.

Ultimately, Kelly's unhinged nonsense is moot.

She can try as she might to be the next Farrah Abraham, and she might even succeed.

Heather is already winning at life, and has returned to the show in a central and pivotal capacity.

As the premiere began, Heather described her "humble abode" while attempting to list the rooms.

She insisted that it wasn't that her house had excessive rooms, but perhaps some of them were a little large.

Heather did confess that the home theater might be an exception.

There are plenty of "new" faces on the show, from Heather's perspective, including some genuinely new cast members.

It usually takes a few episodes for it to be clear who will get along in the long term and who will be enemies for life.

For now, we're just glad that Bravo brought Heather back ... and gave Kelly the boot.