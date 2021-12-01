Evelyn Cormier: I'm Ending My Sexless Marriage to Narcissist David!

90 Day Fiance alum and American Idol contestant Evelyn Cormier has split from David Vazquez Zermeno.

Four years of marriage is nothing to scoff at, especially when the bride is so young that most of her peers have never been married.

There was immediately a lot of speculation as to the reason behind the divorce.

Now, Evelyn is explaining what went wrong and why she had to end the marriage.

Evelyn Cormier spoke to In Touch Weekly about her divorce and about her estranged husband, David Vazquez Zermeno.

The 22-year-old 90 Day Fiance alum confirmed that she "decided to divorce" the man who was once the love of her young life.

Evelyn emphasized that she only made this choice "after prayerful consideration and counsel."

“I’ve endured mental and emotional abuse," Evelyn described.

She explained that she suffered in this way "because of a passionless, sexless, and narcissistic relationship."

That flies in contrast to Evelyn's previous statements on Instagram, and she knows it.

“This is a good reminder that not everything you see on social media is reality,” Evelyn remarked.

“This is a very difficult time for me," she acknowledged.

"And," Evelyn added, "there is a long road of healing ahead."

"But I’m trusting God and the plan he has for me," Evelyn added.

We all recall how what drove Evelyn and David together was their shared devout Christian beliefs.

It only makes sense that this is how the proud Claremont native would frame this divorce.

Meanwhile, David made his own statement.

He said that he "completely" denies "those accusations."

David did not specify, but it sounds like he is alleging that Evelyn is mischaracterizing everything.

Of course, David is also not providing his own side of the story.

“God knows the truth about all our marital problems,” he asserted.

“Out of respect to our marriage that lasted four years," David claimed, "I wish not to disclose any more details.”

Evelyn and David first met online, when Evelyn was posting her music.

The New Hampshire teen and then Spanish man quickly bonded in public comments over their shared religious beliefs.

Notably, their first public interaction took place when David was 24 ... and Evelyn was only 15.

On-screen, Evelyn was the more controversial of the two.

To put it simply, she came across as a little intense and a lot mean, and immature (but if you're looking for maturity, don't marry a teenager).

Meanwhile, there were real suspicions about David's motives and about his finances.

Evelyn wasn't done with television after her stint on 90 Day Fiance, and competed on Season 17 of American Idol.

To her credit, she made it to the top 14 on American Idol, but was eliminated and did not make it to the top 7.

Evelyn has not ended her pursuit of music, and even this year has teased musical collaborations.

Just days ago, Evelyn took to Instagram Live to share with her fans and followers that she is divorcing David.

At the time, she did not share a reason.

It will be interesting to see how Evelyn and David move on. Will we ever hear David's account of why their marriage fell apart?