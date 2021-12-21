Connor Smith, Are You The One? Star, Arrested for Rape of 16-Year Old

Connor Smith, a former reality star who appeared on season 3 of MTV's Are You the One?, was arrested late last week in Indiana on charges of sexual assault, multiple outlets have now confirmed.

According to court records, the 31-year old was taken into custody on Friday, December 17 and charged with rape, sexual battery and two counts of criminal confinement.

The alleged victim was a 16-year-old girl.

The unnamed very young woman told police officers that Smith kidnapped her from her room in July when she was visiting family members in Indiana.

The teenager told authorities that she met Smith on the Internet after exchanging inforrmation (including her home address) with a person who said he was selling a cat.

That night, following this online back-and-forth, the teenager snuck out of her home to get together with this individual, who she has since identified as Smith.

The girl told cops she "immediately had a bad feeling" once she actually met the man.

According to the girl, Smith forced her to perform oral sex while driving to the motel... slapping and choking her multiple times during the act and urinating on her in the motel room before forcing oral sex again.

We're talking about truly heinous stuff here.

When her assailant brought her back home, the alleged victim says several of her relatives began chasing his truck.

Police identified Smith after one of the girl’s family members provided the truck’s license plate number.

Based on court records, meanwhile, DNA analysis showed that the former MTV personallity was a likely match with the alleged victim’s sexual assault kit.

Smith was eventually arrested in Oak Lawn, a suburb of Chicago; he was also picked out of a police lineup for the victim.

He is currently in custody in a county jail awaiting extradition back to Indiana, where the supposed crime occurred.

Smith appeared on Are You the One? back in 2015.

The series follows a group of single people who are secretly matched into couples by producers.

While residing together, the contestants attempt to figure out all of the matches -- and, if they succeed, they split a prize of $1 million.

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).