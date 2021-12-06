Christine Brown Breaks Down, Trashes Kody as a Total Liar

According to Christine Brown, her estranged husband should not be wearing pants these days.

Because she's just so very into him and because she wants easy access to his private parts any time the mood hits?

No. Quite the opposite.

Because she believes that Kody Brown is simply a gigantic liar.

Therefore, as you might have guessed what we're getting at by now, the guy's pants are just constantly on fire.

On Sunday night's brand new episode of Sister Wives, Christine and Kody sat down for a heavy discussion.

Just a week earlier, Kody admitted on air that he has misled this spouse, leading her to believe that he would back her proposal for the family to move back to Utah -- when, in reality, he didn't really share this desire at all.

Christine, who had previously said Kody's plans to build five homes on one parcel of land in Arizona was stupid, was distraught over what she viewed as a major betrayal.

This is where things picked up on the latest installment of the TLC series.

When the estranged pair sat down to talk, Kody claimed he really had been "giddy" about returning to Utah.

However, he also recognized how he "harshly" dismissed Christine's preferences in their last discussion, saying that he was "trying to be stoic" ... and he now regrets his behavior.

To Kody's face, Christine accepted this apology/explanation.

But confessional that she said very simply that she not believe "a word that's coming out of his mouth."

Christine made it clear to her spiritual husband that she really wanted out of Flagstaff, asking point blank whether or not a move to Utah was still "on the table."

No, Kody replied, at least being honest for a chance.

"I don't know if I can ride this emotional rollercoaster, okay?" Christine said in response. "I cannot ride the emotional rollercoaster."

Kody then tried to help Christine "see better reasons to stay" in Arizona so she doesn't "feel trapped by the rest of the family's decisions" because Meri, Robyn and Janelle all want to stick around as well.

Christine, in turn, countered that Utah "feels like home" due to all the loved ones she has there.

"We don't have a community here," said Christine, to which Kody replied: "I don't know how to work this out."

Christine noted on the episode that there were "other reasons" she no longer wants to reside in Flagstaff -- but she didn't delve into those details.

"I don't really want to go down that road," she said, adding that she wasn't prepared to commit to a house on Coyote Pass and eventually telling Kody:

"This is not a safe conversation anymore. I'm sorry, it's just not. ... It's not because you're not safe."

After Christine started crying, she got up and walked off.

"I'm not going to talk to you," she said on her way out.

What transpired there?

What prompted such a reaction?

"He's not even my friend right now," Christine said in a subsequent confessional.

"Why would I talk to him about things that are close to my heart if he's not even my friend? I think we just want...

"It feels like a bit of a crossroads. And I don't know what to do."

On November 2, of course, well after this episode was filmed, Christine told Instagram followers what she had decided to go.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," the mother of six wrote on that date.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Just a few days later, via a Cameo video, Christine emphasized that she was VERY happy wiith her choice to walk away.