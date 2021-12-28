Anna Duggar: Totally Snubbed By In-Laws on Christmas?

Anna Duggar spent Christmas alone with her seven kids this past weekend.

By this... we don't mean Anna was without her skeevy husband, Josh, who was convicted this month on child sex abuse charges and immediately placed behind bars.

It was clear back then that Anna wouldn't be spending the holidays with her gross and dirty spouse.

What we mean, instead, is that Anna doesn't appear to have been included in any celebrations with her in-laws, either.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar hosted a gathering for most of their kids on December 25, an event documented on social media by daughter Jana.

Michelle doesn't appear anywhere in the videos uploaded by Jana, however.

A multitude of other Duggar family members were seen opening gifts, playing with each other’s kids and taking the children out back to enjoy trips down a bouncy castle slide.

Anna, of course, gave birth to her seventh child in late October, just about six weeks before the newborn's father was found guilty of downloading sexually graphic photos and videos of minors.

Josh will be sentenced some time in March or April, according to the judge who presided over his trial.

He's expected to be placed in jail for 10-20 years, although it could be for as long as 40 years, based on offiicial guidelines.

For her part, Anna has not yet said a word about the legal outcome.

Previous reports claimed that Anna was angry at her in-laws for issuing statements in the wake of Josh's conviction that dared to be critical of the proven pedophile.

“Anna is still speaking to [Jim Bob Duggar] and [Michelle Duggar], but a lot of the siblings have distanced themselves,” a source told In Touch Weekly a short while back.

Added this insider:

“She was upset that some family members decided to speak out against Josh. That broke her heart."

This may explain why Anna wasn't invited over for the holidays.

As for Josh?

He was reportedly without company for the occasion as well.

For a very different reason, however.

“People in solitary do not get to eat with others," wrote The Sun this week, a few days after Duggar was placed in this situation out of concerns over his safety.

"They get served alone in their cell, but they get the same food everyone else does.”

What did this therefore mean for Josh's Christmas dinner?

The 33-year old and his fellow inmate allegedly dined on "turkey and gravy, candied carrots, mashed potatoes, a roll with margarine and a spice cake," someone told this outlet.

And to drink?

"The beverage will be a fortified drink mix," this insider added, emphasizing, once again, that Josh ate alone.

Josh is expected to be held at the Washington County Correctional Facility until his sentencing this spring.

He "is cordoned off from the general population," a different source previously explained to The Sun.

"He is in a holding cell by himself. We do this for every sex offender. We are holding him separately for his own safety."

Josh Duggar, of course, was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography in April 2021.

He was found guilty on both counts about seven months later.

Whenever Josh does get released, we doubt he'll be invited to any parties involving his siblings, either.

Several of Josh’s brothers, sisters and relatives have spoken out (strongly!) against him following the guilty verdicts in his case.

His sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo said she was “thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions” and “fears for his soul,” calling him a “hypocrite” who brought “dishonor upon Christ’s name.”

Amen, right?

Amen, Jinger.