Amy Duggar Rejoices as Josh Prepares For Christmas In Solitary Confinement

It's been nearly two weeks since Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography.

And the discgraced former reality star has spent the entirety of that time in solitary confinement.

Josh is being held in a county facility near Fayetteville, Arkansas as he awaits his April sentencing hearing.

It's unclear where he'll be imprisoned and for how long -- he faces up to 20 years behind bars -- but for now, he's being isolated from the rest of prison population for his own protection.

Solitary confinement is considered by many inmates to be the most onerous form of incarceration, but Josh probably wouldn't fare well if he were left to mingle with the other inmates.

Due to the nature of his crimes, Duggar's sentence is likely to be even more challenging than that of the typical prisoner.

But for obvious reasons, he's not finding much sympathy on the outside.

In fact, to the delight of many, one of Josh's most outspoken critics is a member of his own famous family.

Amy Duggar thanked Jesus when Josh was convicted, and she's continued delighting in his comeuppance in the weeks since.

Amy is well aware of the complexity of the situation, and she acknowledges the pain of the victims and the tragedy inherent in Josh's actions.

She's not under the false impression that there's anything good about what has transpired here -- but it's clear she's very relieved that her predatory cousin has finally been locked up.

Just as she did during the trial, Amy has been calling Josh out on social media without mentioning him by name.

But don't worry, it's not as though her posts leave any doubt as to whom she's talking about.

And in her latest tweet on the topic of Josh, it seems that Amy attempted to diagnose her most depraved relative.

Amy began by announcing that she would be listing common "traits of a sociopath."

"Lack of remorse, guilt or empathy, constant deception, inability to form emotional attachments, superficial charm, dishonesty, manipulative, reckless behavior," she wrote.

For obvious reasons, most fans jumped to the conclusion that she was referring to her incarcerared cousin.

"Hmm... now who does that sound like?" one person replied

"Definitely Josh," another chimed in.

Of course, Josh isn't the only Duggar who's incurred the wrath of Amy.

The 35-year-old mother of one is almost equally pissed at the patriarch who enabled Josh and allowed countless acts of abuse to take place under his roof.

We're talking, of course, about Jim Bob Duggar.

Long before Josh was arrested for possessing child sexual assault materials, he molested five young girls, four of whom were his sisters.

Jim Bob knew about the attacks and took steps to ensure that his eldest son would avoid prosecution.

So needless to say, Josh is not the only villain in the Duggar clan.

And if there's anyone who's keenly aware of that, it's Amy.

Last week, Jim Bob suffered a landslide defeat in his bid for a seat in the Arkansas State Senate.

Amy celebrated Jim Bob's loss, as we all should.

After all, an enabler of sexual assault being kept out of office is always a good thing.

Because of its proximity to the election, some fans thought that Amy's sociopath tweet might have been referring to JB.

But when she's trashing Jim Bob, Amy tends to be much more direct and overt in her criticism.

"I was told last night that I should run for Senate!" Amy tweeted after her uncle got trounced at the polls.

"They told me that I was bold and that I actually stand for family values and that my closet doesn't hide any skeletons! Lies or deceit!" she continued.

Like we said, she's not holding back when it comes to Uncle Jim Bob.

Hey, with any luck, maybe the authorities will soon find a reason to haul Josh's evil father into custody!

After the year we've had, it's the Christmas miracle we all deserve!