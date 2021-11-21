Britney Spears Trashes Christina Aguilera in Wake of Conservatorship Win: You're a Liar!

Britney Spears won the most important legal battle of her life just over a week ago.

But the singer isn't done fighting.

On Friday, Spears took aim at her former Mickey Mouse Club Mouseketeer, blasting Christina Aguilera for what Britney views as her disingenous and hypocritical ways.

The issue stemmed from the day before ... as Aguilera was talking to the press on Thursday on the Latin Grammys red carpet when she was asked if she had spoken to Spears since the conservatorship was terminated.

In response, Christina's publicist told the journalist: "No, we're not doing that today. I'm sorry."

While walking away, though, Aguilera did blurt out:

"I can't, but I'm happy for her!"

And that was all it took for Britney to go off.

“I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!” Spears wrote over a clip of Aguilera being interviewed at aforementioned event.

“13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about???” she continued.

“I’m the one who went through it!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you … Yes I do matter!"

This sort of statement has been a pretty consistent theme for Spears.

She has taken extreme issue with those who have expressed concern for her over the past several months; and/or those who suddenly claim to be on her side now.

Where were you for well over a decade before, Britney has basically asked? Back when I was suffering at the hands of my father?

The artist has most notably blasted her own mother for this same reason.

On the flip side, however, Britney showed nothing but appreciation for Lady Gaga in the wake of her Christina dragging.

“Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind,” Spears wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday night, just minutes after slamming.

“You made me cry !!!” Spears added.

“I love you !!!”

Said Gaga previously about Britney:

"The way that she was treated in this business was really wrong, and the way that women are treated in the music industry is something that I wish would change.

"I think she will forever be an inspiration to women."

For whatever it's worth, meanwhile, Aguilera did speak more extensively on Spears in June.

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Aguilera wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

“To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.

"My heart goes out to Britney.”

Spears’ conservatorship ended on November 12, with a Los Angeles judge declaring it was “no longer required.”