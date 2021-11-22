The Bachelorette Spoilers: Who Makes It to Minnesota?

The Bachelorette Spoilers Alert! The Bachelorette Spoilers Alert!

At this point in her journey, Michelle Young has narrowed her list of potential husbands down to 8.

We already know who will capture Young's heart in the end (yes, The Bachelorette winner has already been leaked!), but many questions remain:

Who will advance to Young's final four?

Who will take the major step of meeting Michelle's friends and/or family members in Minnesota?

We can start by confirming, via Reality Steve, that Nayte Olukoya will land a one-on-one date with Michelle in The Land of 10,000 Lakes.

He and the 28-year old school teacher will take a pontoon boat on Lake Minnetonka prior to arriving at another lake called Lord Fletcher’s.

Once there, Michelle and Nayte will volleyball with two of the former's friends.

And then from there, the outing will continue with fireworks in downtown Minneapolis near U.S. Bank Stadium

Elsewhere, also according to Reality Steve, Brandon Jones will spend time with Michelle's parents.

This special occasion date will take place at Michelle’s parents’ house in Minnesota, right before the second to last Rose Ceremony, which falls a week prior to this season's Hometown Dates.

Follow all that?

Michelle and Brandon J’s date will include a walk around the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis at night.

As for who ends up on these Hometown Dates?

Reality Steve points to Nayte, Brandon J., Joe and Rodney Mathews, the latter of whom is a 29-year-old sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, California.

With apologies to Joe and Rodney, neither will advance beyond this episode, however.

Indeed, Michelle will head into her finale with Nayte and Brandon are her two finalists.

"It's going to be emotional. It's going to be really, really emotional," Michelle recently told Entertainment Tonight of the finale, adding:

"There's clarity and confusion."

How unusual, right?

Most seasons of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette conclude with the star knowing exactly who to choose and making a very easy decision. Just kidding.

Young also spoke to ET, meanwhile, about the upcoming opportunity to leave The Bachelorette set/mansion in Palm Springs for her native state.

"When you're able to go to someone's hometown, you learn so much about them from the experiences that they've had," Young explained.

"For me, it was actually being able to actually show the men and see how they fit in those pieces of your life [rather] than just talking about it."

Does Michelle end up engaged to wrao up her run?

She was mum on this topic, as you might expect, only telling the aforementioned outlet:

"I don't regret any of the decisions I made.

"I learned a lot along the way... I feel like I gave it everything that I could. I stayed true to who I was. I don't have regrets.

"I'm trying to embrace it as we go...I didn't wish away the pain. I didn't wish away the good feelings."