Khloe Kardashian Blasts Instagram Trolls: STFU About My Daughter!

Khloe Kardashian has been in the public eye for her entire adult life.

So she's equipped herself to handle the slings and arrows that are hurled at her daily by a never-ending procession of vicious trolls.

But Khloe's daughter didn't ask to be born into a life of non-stop scrutiny and criticism.

And now, True's mother is making sure that her haters know that the 3-year-old is off-limits when it comes to leaving nasty comments on social media.

Fortunately, it seems that most of the snide remarks on posts involving True have centered less on the girl herself and more on Khloe's parenting decisions.

Still, unsolicited advice on how to raise one's child is never a good thing.

And Khloe is putting the mom-shamers on notice and letting them know that they're insights are not welcome or appreciated.

"I've learned that you can't just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things! I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'" Khloe said in a new interview with UK Cosmopolitan.

"I remember I posted a video of her talking – she was eating cut up grapes and people were going, 'Cut the grapes, she's going to choke,'" she continued.

"And I was like, 'They're cut!' I'm not going to let my child choke."

Yes, it seems that Khloe thought that she had seen the very worst of what the internet had to offer.

But becoming a mother brought her to the realization that there are a whole lot of social media users who want nothing more than to let mothers -- especially young, single mothers -- know that they're doing a poor job.

"People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do," Khloe told the magazine.

"So I try and keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake," she continued.

"I don't want that energy on my child. Leave her alone."

And when the commenters aren't obsessing over Khloe's parenting skills, they're wondering when she's gonna give True a younger sibling.

Yes, rumors that Khloe is pregnant with her second child seem to circulate about once a week.

They're often accompanied by a heaping helping of judgmental scorn, as the haters love to blast Khloe for getting back together with Tristan Thompson following his numerous cheating scandals.

Fortunately, it seems that Khloe isn't terribly bothered by the pregnancy rumors, and she usually shrugs them off with gentle good humor.

"Hehehe I want her to have a sibling. If it's Gods plan," Khloe responded to a recent commenter who wanted specifics with regard to the reality star's family planning timeline.

Clearly, Khloe has come to accept that the public is going to comment on just about every aspect of her life.

It comes with the territory of making one's living on reality television and having an Instagram following of nearly 200 million.

But Khloe is still entitled to have boundaries.

And clearly, she's not a fan of the unsolicited parenting advice -- or any commentary regarding her daughter, for that matter.

So if you ever feel inclined to offer some child-rearing tips to Khloe -- or any other celebrity for that matter! -- maybe pause for a moment and consider how you would feel if strangers were sounding off on the most intimate aspects of your private life!