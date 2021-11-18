Meredith Brown Taunts Kody: You Don't Appreciate Any of Your Sister Wives!

Meredith Brown has broken her silence.

Sort of.

It's been two-plus weeks since Christine Brown announced she was leaving spiritual husband Kody Brown -- and none of Kody's three other spouses has spoken out in public about the stunning turn of events.

Until now, that is.

Again: Sort of.

Meri Brown did just take to her Instagram Stories page in order to upload yet another mysterious meme, this time aiming it squarely at Kody and the way he treats his better halves.

Or so we assume.

"You should tell people how important they are to you. Always," reads the message, as you can see here:

As usual, Meri doesn't cite Kody anywhere in this post.

Based on the timing, however? Based on everything that's been going on of late with the Sister Wives?

It seems impossible to believe she isn't referring above to Christine's split from Kody.

Especially once you consider all the other not-so-subtle ways she had called Kody out over the last year or so.

Christine, meanwhile, finally cut herself loose from an unhealthy relationship on November 2.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she said at the time

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

The confirmation may have come as a surprise to many viewers -- but Christine came right out and said on the Season 15 finale that she wanted to move back to Utah.

In October, Christine actually went ahead and did so.

She then released the statement in early November, and has since said on Cameo that she's happier than ever without Kody.

Speaking to fans on that platform, Christine said she never knew life could be so "simple" and that she's now residing in a much more relaxed and content universe.

This Sunday, Sister Wives will also return with brand new episodes, most of which were filmed in late spring and/or early summer.

Based on the following sneak peek, it's evident the focus will once again be on Christine, her romance with Kody... and how much it sucks.

"It's scary, it's been absolutely scary, what our family culture is looking like because we are not spending time together," Robyn says at one point.

For her parrt, Christine admits she's "hurt" by having no support for her dreams of returning to Utah, later adding on air:

"Marriage is hard, but I never wanted the kind of marriage that I have now.

"I never wanted to be so estranged and have extremely limited physical contact, not even hand holding.

"It's sad, my marriage to Kody is sad."

Sister Wives Season 16 premieres on November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.