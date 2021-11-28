Jon Gosselin Hospitalized After Dangerous Spider Bite: "I Was In Excruciating Pain"

Look.

Jon Gosselin doesn't seem like the best guy in the world.

By his own admission, the former reality star doesn't even talk to six of his kids, and he seems more concerned with being on television than he does with being a good father.

And yet:

We wouldn't wish any physical harm on Gosselin.

We wouldn't wish for a rare and dangerous spider to bite the guy and send him to the hospital... which is exactly what happened last week!

“I was DJ-ing for the weekend in Philadelphia and I finally felt free,” Gosselin told The Sun of what transpired a few days ago.

“It was my first real single weekend. I was totally ready to open up and meet new people and start fresh."

Jon seems to be citing his recent break-up from Colleen Conrad, expounding to the outlet as follows:

"But I woke after a night of music and fun and went to stand up only to fall back down on the bed. I was in excruciating pain.

"My first thought was ‘What now?’ I have had a rough year: My breakup was hard, then I got COVID, which was bad.”

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum said his leg swelled up to twice the size, prompting him to rush to the hospital.

As it turns out, he was bitten by a brown recluse arachnid.

Gosselin described a "red-looking blister with a large red circle around it" to The Sun, saying "it kind of looked like a cigarette burn, but really raised.”

Thanks to medical assistance, Jon's condition eventually improved.

But not right away.

“It’s finally healing after a week and the swelling has improved and the pain is just where the bite is rather than my entire leg,” Gosselin told The Sun, adding:

“Let’s face it, it hasn’t been my year.”

This past January, the father of eight -- he shares Madelyn, 21, Cara, 21, Collin, 17, Hannah, 17, Aaden, 17, Joel, 17, Alexis, 17, and Leah, 17, with ex-wife Kate Gosselin -- was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.

He was hospitalized then as well, that time with a 104.8 degree fever.

Gosselin says he hired an exterminator to make sure his home is now spider-free, joking to The Sun:

"I've never been bit by a spider in my whole life, unless you count Kate."

Har. Har.

In August, Jon confirmed he had split from Colleen, denying reports that he did so because she came down with cancer.

“Jon and Colleen spent seven wonderful years together and have decided it’s time to go their separate ways,” Gosselin’s rep told Us Weekly this summer.

“They truly gave it their all and know this is the best decision for both of them and their family."