Jill Duggar Braces Herself For Start of Josh's Trial: Here Come the Bad Times!

We're just one day away from the start of jury selection in the Josh Duggar child pornography trial.

Needless to say, the occasion is sure to be an emotional one for every member of the sizable Duggar clan.

But while all of Jim Bob's kids will be awaiting news from the courthouse with bated breath, they might be taking an interest in the trial for very different reasons.

Some of his siblings still believe Josh is innocent, but it seems there are others who are hoping that he'll finally be held accountable for his misdeeds.

Take Jill Duggar, for example.

Jill was victimized by Josh when he molested four of his sisters while he was still in his teens.

She cut ties with her parents several years ago, so she probably won't be joining the rest of the Duggar clan in rooting for Josh's acquittal.

Jill has mostly kept quiet in the months since Josh was arrested on child porn charges, but some fans think she's been subtly expressing her views through memes and cryptic comments.

And her followers are interpreting Jill's latest post as her way of acknowledging that the days ahead won't be easy for her as her family endures the final stages of what many have called the most appalling celebrity scandal of the 21st century.

Again, Jill has not explicitly addressed the matter on her Instagram page, but her followers believe she's made it clear that she's bracing herself for an emotionally trying experience.

"And the God of good times, is still God in the bad times," reads the latest meme posted by Jill.

"And God of the day, is still God of the night."

Jill's not exactly baring her soul here, but she knew how fans would interpret the meme -- and she posted it anyway.

That might tell us all that we need to know about her intentions.

Prior to this subtle acknowledgement of the difficult times that lie ahead, Jill stuck to the usual holiday season content.

In an exchange with fans, she revealed that she and Derick will be celebrating Thanksgiving at home -- and that they're a little behind with regard to the preparations.

"I think we are gonna have a late night of prep," she wrote on Instagram.

"We still have pies to bake and food to prep over here, but we have crafts happening, diffuser going and good ole southern gospel music playing!"

So yeah, it doesn't sound like Jill allowed her brother's upcoming trial to ruin her holiday weekend.

And she's not alone in her resolve to continue living life on her terms while the eyes of the world once again focus on her beleaguered family.

Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu fled Arkansas ahead of the trial, and it seems the newlyweds are planning to spend some time in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, undeterred by the allegations that he spent decades enabling his son's predatory behavior, Jim Bob recently announced a run for the Arkansas State Senate.

We guess when you're as scandal-plagued as the Duggar family, you learn to simply go about your business amid courtroom dramas and media firestorms.

Of course, Jill and Jim Bob's reactions to the situations are different in several important ways.

For one thing, Jill is preparing for the anguish that's sure to accompany a trial in which the crimes that were committed against her as a child are once again brought up in court ...

... Whereas Jim Bob is just doing what he does best and once again putting his own needs ahead of his family's.