Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Wissmann: Secretly Engaged?!

We probably don't need to tell you that there's a lot going on in the Duggars' world these days.

Jury selection in Josh Duggar's child pornography trial is set to begin tomorrow, and amazingly, that's not the only big news coming out of northwest Arkansas.

Jim Bob Duggar is running for a seat in the state senate; Jed Duggar is expecting his first child with wife Katey Nakatsu, and as for Jed's twin brother, Jeremiah?

Well, it seems Jer's got some pretty big things going on in his own right!

As you may have heard, Jeremiah is courting Hannah Wissmann, a Nebraska-based musician, who (of course) hails from a large family of hardcore evangelicals.

For a while, it was rumored that Jana Duggar was being courted by Stephen Wissmann, who is Hannah's older brother.

These days, however, it doesn't look as though there's any sort of romantic spark there.

Maybe Jana and Stephen were serving as chaperones for Jeremiah and Hannah.

Or maybe the elder siblings were just friends, and they eventually decided to introduce Hannah and Jeremiah.

Whatever the case, it seems that this new relationship is moving just as fast as any other Duggar courtship.

Of course, the family is more secretive than ever these days as a result of the Josh scandal.

So fans are left to dissect each social media post in search of subtle clues about the progress of Hannah and Jeremiah's courtship.

And some of the Hannah and Jeremiah's followers believe the couple gave away more than they intended to with their latest post.

Hannah posted the photo above on her Instagram page over the long holiday weekend.

(Duggar kids aren't allowed to join social media until they start courting, but the Wissmanns aren't quite so strict, which is why Hannah already has 15,000 followers.)

“All my life You have been faithful / All my life You have been so, so good / With every breath that I am able / I will sing of the goodness of God,” Hannah captioned the pic, quoting lyrics from a song called “Goodness of God.”

"From a heart overflowing with gratitude, Happy Thanksgiving to each one of you!!”

Obviously, Hannah didn't give much information away in the caption, but even so, fans jumped to the conclusion that this post was some sort of informal engagement announcement.

“Next wedding?” one follower asked, according to In Touch.

“At first look I thought for sure this was an engagement announcement," another addd.

“It looks like an engagement picture, I mean their rules are not to be that close to one another if they’re courting, right?” a third chimed in.

“Don’t worry. I’m sure [the announcement] will come before Christmas," yet another observed.

In the past, Duggar engagement announcements have been accompanied by professional-quality photos -- not unlike the one that Hannah just posted.

The theory among fans is that the couple held off on making an official announcement because of the timing.

After all, Jeremiah's family is about to find itself at the center of yet another appalling scandal.

Perhaps it's not the best time to share exciting engagement news with the world.

But interestingly, some fans believe the couple will make their announcement later this week, so as to overshadow Josh's trial.

“I’m sure it’s an engagement photo,” a user wrote.

“They … will announce it on [November] 30 when [Josh’s] trial starts [in an] attempt [to] distract us from the real story.”

“They are timing the official announcement to take the spotlight off Josh’s conviction," another person predicted.

We suppose that's possible.

But we don't think Jer and Hannah are so delusional as to think that the tabloid media will turn away from something as salacious as the Josh trial just to cover yet another Duggar engagement.