Yvette Arellano's Friends Grill Mohamed Abdelhamed: Hey, Somebody's Gotta Ask Questions!

What are friends for?

On the next episode of 90 Day Fiance, Yvette Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed will sit down with Yve's friends, Tatiana, Jen, and Rochelle.

It's not clear how much they know about Mohamed's demands of Yvette as far as breakfast in bed and not sharing a room with a plumber.

But her friends know that production wants them there to stir the pot ... and they're more than happy to ask the questions that Yve won't.

To say that Mohamed has not made a good impression on viewers is an understatement.

His first morning on America, he grew petulant when Yvette went to work instead of making him breakfast in bed.

On last week's episode, Mohamed had the gall to suggest that Yve write a list of new "rules" to follow after he demanded that she not speak one-on-one with a plumber.

On Season 9, Episode 7, Mohamed will sit down with Tatiana, Jen, and Rochelle, the same friends with whom Yvette discussed him during her first episode.

The show has a long history of using family and freinds to bring up uncomfortable topics (yes, with producers egging them on) to make these conversations happen on screen.

Tatiana, Jen, and Rochelle are doing this as a favor to Yvette ... but also out of genuine concern for her relationship. They want to get to know Mohamed.

As this full sneak peek begins, Mohamed tells the camera that he's not overly impressed by Yvette's squad.

"My first impression about Yve's friends, that they are weird," he admits in the confessional.

"I feel that they are trying to see how I will react because I am Muslim," he speculates, "so they show more of their boobs, and I don't need to see that."

Truth be told, their attire looks more or less comparable to what they wore when they sat down with Yvette in an earlier episode.

However, there is a push-up bra in the mix that was not before.

Coincidence or by design? Maybe a little of both. The ladies all look great, either way.

Yvette awkwardly passes on getting wine, having previously shared that she will be drinking less with Mohamed in her life.

He does, however, assure her friends that he does not mind if they drink.

Then, Tatiana asks if he is up for some "lightning round" questions, to which he agrees.

Mohamed admits that he has not ever had sex with another woman.

(They had to clarify what they meant by being "intimate," as it is something of a euphemism)

Mohamed shares that he has not ever kissed or cuddled another woman before Yve.

Many Americans have seen viral videos of weddings from fundamentalist cults where the bride and groom have never kissed and very clearly do not know how.

Naturally, Yvette's friends are a little curious (okay, a lot curious) about how Mohamed was able to adapt when he met Yve.

"How did you know what to do then?" Mohamed is asked. "Have you ever watched porn?"

That's a polarizing question even in America, where some might not bat an eye but the viewers squirming in their seats when Emily feeds her son would probably feel as Mohamed does.

"In Egypt, no one, never, would ask these kinds of questions," he tells the confessional camera.

"She's sitting talking about sex, I don't want to be here, but I'm doing that for Yve," Mohamed insists. "I don't want Yve get upset but it's very difficult."