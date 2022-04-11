Will Smith Accuses Jada Pinkett of Exploiting Him In Shocking Video

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett have been married since 1997 but their relationship has been under more scrutiny than ever in recent weeks, all because of ...

Well, we probably don't need to tell you why the Smiths have been under the magnifying glass lately.

As you're no doubt aware, Will smacked Chris Rock in front of an audience of millions at the Academy Awards last month.

If you somehow haven't heard about the incident by now, then we'd like to welcome you on your safe return from Mars.

And we regret to inform you that everyone is still talking about an ugly incident that happened several weeks ago!

Anyway, Smith's overreaction was a result of an insensitive joke that Rock made at the expense of Jada.

And while there's a conversation -- or, if you prefer an unnecessarily tense debate -- to be had about the joke, the reaction, and the Acdemy's decision to ban Will from the Oscars for 10 years, there's really no reason to drag Jada into all of this.

But since we live in the most ridiculous timeline, that's exactly what everyone has been doing.

This week, the internet is obsessing over a resurfaced video in which Jada grills Will about his opinion on marriage expert Esther Perel.

"I would say: Don't just start filming me without asking me if you can film me," an obviously uncomfortable Will tells the camera.

"Oh my goodness," an annoyed Jada says.

"Esther, come help us again, please. I'm still dealing with foolishness.

"Would you say that she helped us heal the hurts that we caused between one another?" she then asks of Will.

"My social media presence is my bread and butter, okay?" Will replies, clearly wishing to no longer be involved in Jada's latest Instagram Live session.

"So you can't just use me for social media and not, you know, don't just start rolling. I'm standing in my house. Don't just start rolling. Don't..."

Jada then turns the camera around toward herself and urges her followers to check out an upcoming episode of her "Red Table Talks" YouTube series featuring Peril.

"Please watch Esther at the Red Table, because she's helped us a lot. Can't you tell?" she said.

Now, we've known for years that the Smiths have an unconventional marriage, but this video has led to allegations that the relationship is unhealthy, with some even going so far as to allege that Will is being abused.

That's not a conclusion that one can reasonably arrive at based on that video or any other public information about the Smiths.

"I'm asked a lot about, 'Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?'Jada told Perel during one of her appearances on RTT.

"And it's like, 'No, but there've been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation."

In an interview with GQ, Will indicated that he and Jada are not completely monogamous, and now, many have fans have arrived at the conclusion that the arrangement he has created some friction between them.

"Jada never believed in conventional marriage.… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship," he told the magazine.

"So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up," Smith continued.

Will went on to state that he and Jada "have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way."

He added that "marriage for us can’t be a prison," adding "the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."

Sounds like the arrangement works for these two -- at least for the most part.

But don't worry, we're sure the social media masses will continue to offer unsolicited marriage counseling to Will and Jada!