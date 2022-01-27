Tristan Thompson Spotted Hooking Up With Mystery Woman: Has He Moved on From Khloe ALREADY?!

by at .

It's been almost two months since Maralee Nichols filed a paternity suit against Tristan Thompson.

The Sacramento Kings forward fought Nichols in court, but in the end, she was able to prove that he Thompson fathered her child, who was born in December of last year.

At the time of Thompson and Nichols' affair -- he says they only slept together once; she claims they carried on a full-blown relationship -- he was still romantically involved with Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson, True and Khloe

Needless to say, that relationship is long over with now.

Khloe and Tristan had already broken up by the time the Nichols' case went to court and the situation became public knowledge.

But insiders say the protracted legal battle was humiliating to Khloe nonetheless.

Tristan Thompson Wants Forgiveness

After all, she was still dating Tristan when he impregnated Nichols in June of last year.

Tristan has been caught cheating on Khloe many times before, of course.

But sources close to the Kardashian family say this time was the last straw:

The Thompsons

The bad news is that despite the many times he's publicly humiliated her, Khloe has never felt more betrayed than she does right now.

The good news is that the anger she's currently experiencing might be enough to prevent her from inviting Tristan back into her life yet again.

And if she ever forgets how pissed off she's feeling at the moment, she can just check out the video of Thompson enjoying the company of a random female that was taken in a Milwaukee nightclub this week.

Tristan and Khloe on E!

TikTok user Tricia Carcoza posted a clip that shows Thompson sitting down in the club with an unidentified woman in his lap following the Kings' game against the Bucks on Saturday night.

After calling Thompson a "b-tch" for so brazenly adding to Khloe's humiliation, Carcoza added that she “saw it with [her] own two eyes.”

Obviously, this sort of behavior is not exactly surprising.

Tristan Thompson on Air

After all, Tristan acted like this while he and Khloe were still together -- so why would he change his ways now that they've broken up?

And in a weird way, this video might actually be a good thing.

Khloe has demonstrated time and again that she has a weakness for Tristan, and clearly, it's very easy for him to convince her that he's changed his ways.

Smirking at Khloe

Fans have been concerned about the possibility of another reconciliation, as Thompson has been posting about self-improvement lately, which is usually a precursor to Khloe taking him back.

“Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories this week, according to In Touch.

“Hide from your demons and they’ll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset.”

Tristan Thompson on Season 19

Yeah, that sort of talk is music to Khloe's ears.

So this clip of Tristan hooking up with some rando on the road might be a necessary reminder to Khloe that the dude is never gonna change his ways.

And if she takes him back and gets cheated on yet again, it's gonna be tough to feel any sympathy for her.

@triciacaracoza Saw it with my own two eyes. Zero respect for this trash. #tristanthompson #khloekardashian #garbage #fyp #elfitup ♬ F U Anthem - Leah Kate
Show Comments
Stars:
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson
Related Videos:
Khloe Kardashian Videos, Tristan Thompson Videos
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:

Khloe Kardashian Biography

Khloe Kardashian in Soho
Khloe Kardashian is only famous for being the sister of Kim Kardashian. She stars, along with the rest of this stupidly-named family, on... More »
Born
Full Name
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Photos

Khloe Kardashian Feels Betrayed
Khloe Kardashian Displays Her Hand in a Car
Khloe Kardashian Poses with a White Vehicle
Khloe Kardashian Leans on Her Car
Tristan and Khloe on E!
Khloe Works Out

Khloe Kardashian Quotes

I did wear fur and they wanted to educate me on the brutal ways in which animals are skinned for their pelts.

Khloe Kardashian

They released me early because I was a threat to the prison.. The whole prison was on lockdown. It was actually really scary.

Khloe Kardshian [on early prison release]

Khloe Kardashian Videos

Tristan Thompson Spotted Hooking Up With Mystery Woman: Has He Moved on From Khloe ALREADY?!
Tristan Thompson Spotted Hooking Up With Mystery Woman: Has He Moved on From Khloe ALREADY?!
Khloe Kardashian Gets Racist, Twitter Condemns Hulu Spinoff Over Slur
Khloe Kardashian Gets Racist, Twitter Condemns Hulu Spinoff Over Slur
Kardashians Drop First Trailer, Reveal Name of New Hulu Show
Kardashians Drop First Trailer, Reveal Name of New Hulu Show