The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12: First, Explosive Look!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey will return with new episodes on Tuesday, February 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.

And, you won't believe this, but the show will return with explosive episodes that feature lots of emotion and drama.

Wait, what's that? You do believe it?

Fair enough. Good point.

In the first extended trailer for Season 12 of this Bravo favorite, we see Jennifer Aydin grappling with whether or not to pull the plug on her marriage after a family secret is revealed.

At one point, she saysthrough tears that if her husband Bill Aydin "doesn't want to be in this marriage, he doesn't need to do me any favors."

Doesn't sound like there's much hope there, does it?

Traci Johnson will also be coming on boardd as a main cast members, bringing withh her some star power as the wife of former NFL player, Tiki Barber.

She'll have her own marital issues, too, though, which are revisited after witnessing Jennifer's struggles.

Heck, even those who are no longer husband and wife won't exactly be seeing eye-to-eye this season.

Teresa Giudice, for example, will get caught in the middle of daughter Gia Giudice and brother Joe Gorga while defending her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

"Your brother is saying things about dad," Gia informs Teresa, as Joe feels an extremely icy reception from his niece.

"She looks at me like I'm the devil," Joe says, prior to saying of Teresa's ex: "Her father was the devil."

Yikes, huh? Who says that to a teenager about one of her parents?!?

From there, Teresa tells sister-in-law Melissa Gorga:

"You ask for loyalty, you get loyalty," before adding that she "hates fighting with my family."

However, the most chaotic confrontation takes place between newly-engaged Teresa and Margaret Josephs.

"You want to try to pop my love bubble, it's not going to happen," Teresa fires back at Margaret, who implies Teresa's fiancé Luis Ruelas is too good to be true and compares him to "a car salesman."

Teresa quickly calls Margaret a "disgusting white trash bitch" on a subsequent trip to Nashville.

Then, when Josephs trashes her colleague as a "sick, disgusting liar," Teresa hurls plates and drinks across the table all over her frenemy.

Just like old times!

Check out the lengthy preview now!

Are you excited for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12?